Water-resistant iPhone 7 leaks on official Apple Twitter feed

Apple has accidentally tweeted details of the iPhone 7 before officially announcing it on stage – and it's water-resistant.

The tweet has since been deleted but it seems to confirm the iPhone 7 name as well as a water-resistant design.

The tweet also confirmed the phone would come with better battery life as well as new cameras and stereo speakers.

We will have to wait for Tim Cook to officially announce the iPhone 7 on stage before we know any more.