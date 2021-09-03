NZ Apple weekend deals: Score sweet discounts on AirPods and Apple Watches

It's usually easy enough to find a retailer discounting the Apple AirPods, whether it's the 2nd-gen AirPods or the more-coveted AirPods Pro. Finding them at 25% off, however, isn't all that usual. So when you spot a great discount like this, you scoop it up before the offer disappears.

New Zealand retailer PB Tech has slashed the price of the 2019 AirPods by a very generous 26% – it's for the version without the wireless charging case though – bringing the final price down to just NZ$199. Prefer the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro instead? Then a 25% discount will see you shell out NZ$329 for them instead of the usual NZ$439.

Apple AirPods Pro | NZ$439 NZ$329 at PB Tech (save NZ$110) The AirPods Pro come with good noise cancellation, and the sound quality and fit is better than the standard AirPods (also discounted below). They're a particularly good choice if you're already an iPhone user because they'll instantly connect to your phone, so you won't have to re-pair them with every use.

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case | NZ$269 NZ$199 at PB Tech (save NZ$70) The second-gen Apple AirPods aren't as good as the AirPods Pro above, but they're certainly cheaper. PB Tech has knocked them down to NZ$199 a pop, which is the cheapest we can remember seeing them. They'll pair quickly with other Apple products, but they're lacking features such as noise cancellation and improved sound quality found in the AirPods Pro above.

While the headphones are the ones with the best discounts at PB Tech, you can save a little if you've been lusting after the latest Apple Watches. Both the Apple Watch 6 and the Apple Watch SE are discounted, albeit by a meagre 14% and 8% respectively.

It may not seem like much, but it's not too often that we see the newer Apple wearables discounted. And while it's tempting to wait for the Apple Watch 7 to see what the tech giant is going to offer this time round, Apple products don't usually see a price drop when the next-gen model comes round. So take advantage of these discounts if these wearables will help you keep your fitness journey on the straight and narrow.

Apple Watch 6 | NZ$699 NZ$599 on PB Tech (save NZ$100) The Watch 6 is Apple's top-tier smartwatch. The biggest change is the addition of a blood oxygen monitor, which is another weapon in the arsenal of health Apple is building. It's accompanied by an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG), which monitors the rhythms of your heart. You'll get a lovely always-on display too. Various colours are now discounted on PB Tech, with prices starting at NZ$599 (which is 14% off).

Apple Watch SE | NZ$479 NZ$439 on PB Tech (save NZ$40) If you don't want to spend quite as much on an Apple smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE is also discounted, though only by NZ$40. It's missing the blood oxygen monitor and an ECG, and also lacks an always-on display, but these omissions have helped to keep the cost down. It looks almost identical to the Watch 6 though, and has a great range of fitness features, so if you're not fussed by the bells and whistles, it's still a great choice. A range of colours are now on sale at PB Tech.