NFL live stream: how to watch the 2020 playoffs online from anywhere this weekend

It's safe to say that the 100th of the NFL has definitely lived up to expectation. Ready to watch what we reckon should be a pair of epic Conference Championship games? Keep reading to find out how you can get an NFL live stream, so you can watch the 2020 playoffs from just about anywhere.

Where and when is Super Bowl LIV? This year’s Super Bowl will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The date for your diary is Sunday, February 2 2020 at 6.30pm ET.

Want to know how to get a Super Bowl 2020 live stream?

It's officially time for the Conference Championships - two games that will take pace on Sunday, January 19 and will ultimately decide who will go to the Super Bowl.

The race for the ultimate football championship is now between the Chiefs, Titans, 49ers and the Packers and it's anyone's game right now. This season marks the first time in four years where the New England Patriots will not be at the big one.

Ready to finally find out which team is going to the Super Bowl? Keep reading to find out the best ways to stream NFL live on all your devices with information on the NFL Game Pass, International Game Pass (well worth finding out about) and network television included.

Soccer fan? Check out our Premier League live stream guide

How to get a NFL Playoffs live stream online with Game Pass

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game. Just like other modern streaming services, there are also Game Pass apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, and PS4.

The $24.99 service allows you to watch replays of games that have already aired on television as well as the live games. It's a very comprehensive plan which includes the 2020 NFL Draft live and 40 mins of game highlights.

If you don't need replays or 40 mins worth of highlights, you could always get the NFL Games Playoffs Pass which allows you to stream all Playoff games live. However this only gives you 50 days access and comes at a cost of $23.99, so we'd recommend spending the extra $1 and purchasing the annual pass instead.

Live stream the Playoffs outside the country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpresVPN the very best VPN currently available.

That's because ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) let's you watch on up to five devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. In our tests, we found that it's fast connections meant minimal lag, it's security credentials are second to none and it's remarkably easy to use, too. Check out ExpressVPN and get 49% off the usual price when you sign up for a year - plus you'll get 3 months extra FREE as well VPNs are ridiculously easy to set up and use and aren't just for watching football abroad - they're a great first line of defence for your online activity and many people use them to get around other geo-blocked websites or to access foreign Netflix content.

NFL Schedule - remaining 2020 fixtures

Sunday, January 19 - Conference Championships

Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs (3.05pm ET) CBS

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers (6.40pm ET) FOX

Sunday, February 2 - Super Bowl

TBD vs TBD (6.30pm ET) FOX

How to watch the NFL Playoffs on TV in the US

Even without an expensive cable TV subscription, you’ll still be able to catch the Playoff action live in the US. With an indoor TV antenna you’ll be able to watch all Playoff games on CBS and Fox (check out the schedule above to find out which cable channel you can watch each game).

Now if you're looking for the cheapest way to watch these nail-biting Playoff games, you could alternatively subscribe to Yahoo as it's FREE. If you don't mind watching it on your tablet or phone - simply download the app and live stream NFL for free!

We have also compiled for you below a full list of other TV streaming service options where you can live stream the NFL playoffs:

Sling TV $30 per month - Sling TV lets you choose from either its Sling Orange or Sling Blue packages at $30 per month but you can also combine them both for $45 per month which is what we recommend doing if you want to watch the Conference Championship games. For that price you’ll get access to ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports, NBC and the NFL Network. However, Sling TV does not offer CBS which will mean you won't be able to watch the AFC alongside two Playoff games (Texans vs Chiefs and Titans vs Ravens).

$30 per month - Sling TV lets you choose from either its Sling Orange or Sling Blue packages at $30 per month but you can also combine them both for $45 per month which is what we recommend doing if you want to watch the Conference Championship games. For that price you’ll get access to ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports, NBC and the NFL Network. However, Sling TV does not offer CBS which will mean you won't be able to watch the AFC alongside two Playoff games (Texans vs Chiefs and Titans vs Ravens). Fubo TV $54.99 per month - Fubo TV is a popular sports streaming service that also gives you access to live TV channels. The service includes access to CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network which means you can catch both Conference Championship games.

$54.99 per month - Fubo TV is a popular sports streaming service that also gives you access to live TV channels. The service includes access to CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network which means you can catch both Conference Championship games. Hulu with Live TV $54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but unfortunately the service does not include the NFL Network. However, for $45 per month you can also record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage included which could be useful for recording games you don’t have the time to watch live - meaning you don't have to miss out on either Conference Championship games.

$54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but unfortunately the service does not include the NFL Network. However, for $45 per month you can also record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage included which could be useful for recording games you don’t have the time to watch live - meaning you don't have to miss out on either Conference Championship games. YouTube TV $50 per month - YouTube TV is only available in select cities but for $50 per month, the service gives you access to CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN. However, you won’t get access to the NFL Network or Redzone.

$50 per month - YouTube TV is only available in select cities but for $50 per month, the service gives you access to CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN. However, you won’t get access to the NFL Network or Redzone. AT&T TV Now starting at $65 per month - AT&T TV NOW (formerly DirecTV Now) starts at $65 per month for its entry-level package which will give you access to over 45 channels. You may also get access to CBS, Fox and NBC depending on where you live but AT&T does provide a handy tool to see which local channels and regional sports networks are available in your area. And depending on your location you should be able to catch all of the Conference Championship action!

How to get a NFL playoffs live stream in the UK

UK based NFL fans can watch the NFL Conference Championship games on Sky Sports with the network showing both Playoff games on three channels including Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix and online/on mobile via the Sky Go app.

If you’re already a Sky customer, you can add the complete sports package to your plan for £23 per month or pick specific channels for £18 per month.

If you don't already have Sky and don't fancy subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV as it offers daily, weekly and monthly passes that have all 11 Sky Sports channels. But the best part is that it is currently offering a 40% discount on its Sky Sports Pass meaning you would pay £20 for a whole month of sporting events and live stream both Conference Championship games and the Super Bowl.

Want more options, such as game replays and highlights? Than the Annual Pro NFL Game Pass is your best bet. For £21.99 you can watch all of the Playoff games, the Super Bowl, regular season game highlights, coaches film and much more.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on your Sky Go app or on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

Watch and live stream the NFL Playoffs in Canada

Canadian NFL fans looking to catch the Conference Championships on television can do so by tuning into TSN, CTV and CTV2 as they are the league’s exclusive broadcast partner in Canada.

However, if you’d rather stream the NFL games online, then DAZN has you covered. The streaming service will give you access to NFL Game Pass, RedZone, NFL Network and more for $20 a month or $150 per year with support for Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of its FREE TRIAL, too.

How to watch the NFL Playoffs in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the Conference Championship games this season, you have several options to do so. Foxtel will be broadcasting both games and you can also stream games to your laptop or mobile devices using the Foxtel Go app but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app.

Just as Foxtel does, Kayo Sports will also show both of the Conference Championships and the Super Bowl. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two (or maybe just the Super Bowl) you can cancel after the 14 days.

However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.