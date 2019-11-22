New on Netflix this week: The Knight Before Christmas, Dream/Killer, Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 + more

With so many TV shows and movies arriving on Netflix in Australia each week, it can be hard to keep track of the service's many new additions as they arrive.

To help you find what's really new, we'll be publishing weekly updates that succinctly list all the new shows and films arriving on Netflix Australia, while also highlighting the week's biggest and most important releases, offering brief rundowns of the best shows and movies for this week.

So without further ado, here's what's new on Netflix for the week of November 18-24, 2019. As you can see, there's only a handful of new shows and movies this week, but there are at least few good things to watch.

For a complete list of everything that's coming to the service for the whole month, check out our guide to what's new on Netflix Australia in November 2019.

This week's highlights

The Knight Before Christmas (21/11/2019)

Quickly proving herself to be Netflix's queen of the holidays, Vanessa Hudgens stars in yet another romantic yuletide tale with The Knight Before Christmas. Medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) is transported to present-day Ohio by an evil sorceress, where he meets Brooke (Hudgens), a science teacher who's been disillusioned by love. Can you guess whether Sir Cole will be able to Brooke's feelings on that matter?

Dream/Killer (20/11/2019)

This 2015 true crime documentary follows the case of Ryan Ferguson, who at the age of 20 was convicted of murder based almost entirely on witness testimony – without any concrete evidence. After getting nowhere with the authorities in trying to prove his innocence, Ryan’s father starts investigating on his own, researching, walking the crime scene and talking to witnesses who cast serious doubt on the prosecution’s case. Providing another riveting look at the workings and failings of the US justice system, this one’s a must watch for fans of Making a Murderer or The Staircase. Fun fact: Ryan Ferguson’s lawyer is the tough-as-nails Kathleen Zellner, who’s now taken on the case of Steven Avery, the subject of Making a Murderer.

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 (22/11/2019)

One of the most hilarious cooking shows around, Nailed It! tasks contestants with recreating dishes from master chefs and bakers, often with hilarious results. As you might guess from the title, Nailed It! Holiday! is a Christmas-themed spin-off of Netflix's main series. Luckily, it's just as entertaining! You can get an idea of what it's like in the trailer below.

Everything else that's coming to Netflix this week

ORIGINAL SERIES

Mortel (21/11/2019)

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (22/11/2019)

High Seas: Season 2 (22/11/2019)

Narcoworld: Dope Stories (22/11/2019)

Nobody's Looking (22/11/2019)

Singapore Social (22/11/2019)

Final Space: Season 2 (24/11/2019)

NETFLIX FILM

Mon frère (22/11/2019)

KIDS & FAMILY

Llama Llama: Season 2 (15/11/2019)

Dino Girl Gauko (22/11/2019)

The Dragon Prince: Season 3 (22/11/2019)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8 (22/11/2019)

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Z Nation: Season 5 (20/11/2019)

What's about the rest of the month?

