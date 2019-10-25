New on Netflix this week: Dolemite Is My Name, Daybreak: Season 1, BoJack Horseman: Season 6 + more

With so many TV shows and movies arriving on Netflix in Australia each week, it can be hard to keep track of the service's many new additions as they arrive.

To help you find what's really new, we'll be publishing weekly updates that succinctly list all the new shows and films arriving on Netflix Australia, while also highlighting the week's biggest and most important releases, offering brief rundowns of the best shows and movies for this week.

So without further ado, here's what's new on Netflix for the week of October 21 to October 27, 2019. As you can see, there's a wealth of great content this week, from anticipated Netflix Original movies to beloved TV shows.

For a complete list of everything that's coming to the service for the whole month, check out our guide to what's new on Netflix Australia in October 2019.

This week's highlights

Dolemite Is My Name (25/10/2019)

Described as Eddie Murphy's best movie in years, Dolemite Is My Name sees the funnyman play Rudy Ray Moore, the real-life legend that created Dolemite, a blaxploitation hero that would go on to become a cinematic phenomenon. While the films he created were hilariously inept, they were filled with an endearing spirit that helped them transcend their status as bad movies and become something truly special. Watch if you love films like Ed Wood and The Disaster Artist.

BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (25/10/2019)

In the first half of its sixth and (sadly) final season (second half to arrive on January 31, 2020), BoJack Horseman will hopefully offer a poignant send-off to the greatest animated horse/actor of all time. With BoJack back in rehab for the new season, we certainly hope things are getting better for the former Horsin' Around star. Oh, and we imagine Diane, Mr. Peanutbutter, Todd and Princess Caroline will also get some much-needed closure.

Daybreak: Season 1 (24/10/2019)

Set in a post-apocalyptic California that's plagued by zombies and roving Mad Max-style gangs, the darkly-funny Daybreak sees a Ferris Bueller-esque teenager try to survive in his new situation while also searching for his lost love. Speaking of Mr. Bueller, the original Ferris actor Matthew Broderick also stars in Daybreak as a high school principal. With its comedic bent and zombie action, expect Daybreak to appeal to fans of the Zombieland movies.

Everything else that's coming to Netflix this week

ORIGINAL SERIES

Brotherhood (25/10/2019)

Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!) (25/10/2019)

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) (25/10/2019)

Prank Encounters (25/10/2019)

Brigada Costa del Sol (25/10/2019)

The Kominsky Method: Season 2 (25/10/2019)

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine (30/10/2019)

Nowhere Man (31/10/2019)

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan (Coming Soon)

NETFLIX FILM

Rattlesnake (25/10/2019)

ORIGINAL COMEDY

Grego Rossello: Disculpe las molestias (24/10/2019)

ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (23/10/2019)

Dancing with the Birds (23/10/2019)

It Takes a Lunatic (25/10/2019)

KIDS & FAMILY

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 (25/10/2019)

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1 (22/10/2019)

Burnt (24/10/2019)

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (28/10/2019)

What's about the rest of the month?

Of course, the list above is comprised solely of the shows and movies that are coming to Netflix next week. For a complete list of everything that's coming to service throughout the entire month of October, click here.