New LG gram laptops put the webcam back where it belongs

The newest LG Gram will fix a major offense of many modern Ultrabooks, webcams positioned below the screen. The firm known better for its TVs and phones revealed its new line of three LG gram laptops well ahead of CES 2018.

The three new LG gram laptops – 13.3-, 14- and 15.6-inch models – will continue to live up to their name with impressively thin and light chassis, but this time around will make key improvements to performance and longevity in addition to the much-needed design change.

These aforementioned boosts will be made possible by stronger, more efficient 8th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors as well as larger, 72Wh batteries throughout. To wit, LG promises that the 13.3-, 14- and 15.6-inch models will last up to 22.5, 21.5 and 19 hours, respectively, based on its own MobileMark 2014 benchmark data.

The 13.3- and 14-inch models weigh just 2.12 pounds (961g) and 2.19 pounds (993g), respectively, while the largest model hits the scale at only 2.41 pounds (1,095g). Despite this, LG has managed to include a second solid-state drive slot in each model for expanded storage.

Furthermore, the LG gram frames have passed seven MIL-STD 810G durability tests for impact, temperature and pressure resistance. LG claims this was made possible by a new nano-carbon magnesium shell.

If folks want to upgrade these laptops even further, touchscreens, fingerprint readers and Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports are available optional upgrades. The touchscreen upgrades won’t impact the laptop’s thinness, either, thanks to new IPS In-cell Touch technology by LG that also offers haptic control without distorting colors while touching the panel.

Like most CES 2018 announcements, LG has yet to discuss pricing and availability details for its new gram laptops, but has certainly shared enough to lure us into its booth on the show floor for a closer look. So, stay tuned for a hopeful hands-on review in the coming weeks.