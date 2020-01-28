Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power specs and renders leaked

The Moto G8 Plus, above, could soon have two more siblings

Motorola made the odd choice in late 2019 to launch the Moto G8 Plus but no standard Moto G8. But now it looks like the oddly absent Moto G8 is close to launch, alongside the Moto G8 Power, as both phones have just been extensively leaked.

First up, XDA Developers has information on the specs, obtained from a “trusted source” who has apparently accurately leaked Motorola device details in the past.

Both phones will apparently have a single-lens punch-hole camera on the front, physical fingerprint scanners embedded in the Motorola logo on the rear, vertically-aligned camera arrays on the top-left corner of the rear, and a generally very similar look.

A Motorola flagship could also be on the way

Check out the best Motorola phones

Read our full Motorola One Macro review

They'll also apparently both use a mid-range Snapdragon 665 chipset and run Android 10. Both are said to have a 16MP f/1.7 main camera, a 2MP f/2.2 macro one, and an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle snapper.

However, the Moto G8 Power is additionally said to have an 8MP f/2.4 sensor, meaning the standard Moto G8 would have a triple-lens snapper while the G8 Power would have a quad-lens one. As for the front-facing cameras, the standard Moto G8 apparently has an 8MP one while the Moto G8 Power’s is said to be 25MP.

Other specs of the Moto G8 apparently include a 6.39-inch 720 x 1560 screen, 2-4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging. Dimensions meanwhile apparently come in at 160 x 74mm, and there’s supposedly no NFC.

As for the Moto G8 Power, that’s said to have a 6.36-inch 1080 x 2300 screen, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging, and dimensions of 167.99 x 75.8mm. That would make it a slightly larger phone than the Moto G8 despite apparently having a marginally smaller screen.

As for the renders we promised, these apparently come from “industry sources” and were shared with 91mobiles. They only show the standard Moto G8, but as noted above the design of the two phones should be very similar.

[Exclusive] Moto G8 renders reveal design, colour options, and morehttps://t.co/gb0KnqPXQYJanuary 28, 2020

The design, which you can see above, lines up with what we’ve heard from XDA Developers. Additional details that can be made out include a fairly large bezel below the display, a 3.5mm headphone port on the top edge, and buttons on the right.

The source adds that they expect the Moto G8 to come in both blue and white shades, both of which will apparently have a textured finish.

As ever we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, but we shouldn’t have to wait long for official details, as it’s likely that Motorola will announce these phones at MWC 2020 in late February.

See what we think of the foldable Motorola Razr

Via Phone Arena