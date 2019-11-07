Best Windows tablets 2019: all of the top Windows tablets reviewed

Tablets are here to stay. And the best Windows tablets, in particular, are making a splash. They’re perfect for anything from media consumption and light gaming, to staying in touch with family and friends in far off places. Not only that, but they pack a good deal of power in a relatively light form factor.

Microsoft Surface Go is thin, light, portable, elegant and affordable. (Image credit: Microsoft)

1. Microsoft Surface Go

Small size, big value

CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 4GB - 8GB | Screen: 10.5-inch 1,800 x 1,200 PixelSense touch display | Storage: 64GB eMMC - 128GB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac; Bluetooth | Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP front | Weight: 1.15 lbs (522 g) | Dimensions: 9.6 x 6.9 x 0.33 inches

Affordable

Light and easy to hold

Not as powerful as the iPad

The Microsoft Surface Go meets that large demand for a budget Surface device, while also being among the best Windows tablets for anyone who wants to do a bit of work on the go. It’s thin, light, portable and elegant like its more expensive cousins, but it has a price tag that’s a bit more affordable for regular users, thanks to Microsoft packing in everything they could in a device with a reasonable price tag. If you’re a student, or just someone who wants to consume some media while traveling, including playing some of the best laptop games on an airplane, then you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Go.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet offers great value all around. (Image credit: Lenovo)

2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet

A versatile Windows 10 tablet that moonlights as a powerful laptop

CPU: Up to 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8650U | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | Screen: 13-inch QHD+ 3k (3,000 x 2,000) IPS multi-touch | Storage: Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD | Connectivity: Intel Dual Band Wireless AC 8265 (2 x 2), Up to Bluetooth 4.1 with vPro | Camera: 8MP rear-facing, 2MP front-facing | Weight: 1.69 pounds (890g), 2.79 pounds (1.27kg) with keyboard | Size: 11.96 x 8.88 x 0.59 inches with keyboard

Great design and build quality

ThinkPad Pen Pro included

Vivid 13-inch 3K touchscreen

Battery life is still limiting

Bulkier than the Surface Pro

Touted by Lenovo as ‘an IT admin’s dream,’ the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet indeed offers many of the makings of such a device. That includes dual Thunderbolt ports for faster data transfers, Windows Hello login via fingerprint reader, and the optional IR camera for a more secure login and Microsoft AutoPilot readiness. And, that’s without mentioning the SSD and battery that are field serviceable so that you can get a certified technician to come to you if you need parts replaced. But that’s not all; it’s also got a light and sleek chassis, and it comes with the ThinkPad Pen Pro, which means it’s great value all around.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 easily one of the best Windows tablets you can buy today. (Image credit: Microsoft)

3. Microsoft Surface Pro 6

The best Windows tablet ever

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 - i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 PixelSense display | Storage: 128GB - 1TB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 8MP rear-facing, 5MP front-facing | Weight: 1.73 pounds | Size: 11.5 x 7.93 x 0.33 inches (W x D x H)

Much improved performance

New color options

No USB-C

Microsoft’s Surface Pro lineup is the epitome of what other Windows tablets should strive for – and the Surface Pro 6 has followed in its predecessors’ footsteps. While it doesn’t bring anything particularly fresh to the table, it does iterate in a relevant way, inheriting all the best parts of the previous model then rolling out with more powerful hardware and a new black color option to boot. The Surface Pen and Type Cover are still for purchase and not included in the box, but that’s just the reality we have to live with these days. Either way, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 easily one of the best Windows tablets you can buy today.

The Acer Switch 5 is the perfect solution for students and professionals who don’t want to buy into the Surface trend. (Image credit: Acer)

4. Acer Switch 5

A great Surface Pro alternative

CPU: 7th-generation Intel Core i3 – i5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB | Screen: 12-inch, 2,160 x 1,440 IPS touchscreen | Storage: 128GB – 256GB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac; Bluetooth | Camera: 3MP rear, 1MP front | Weight: 2.8 pounds | Dimensions: 11.49 x 7.94 x 0.62 inches

Great price

Solid performance

Dim display

The Acer Switch used to be a more affordable alternative to the Surface Pro. These days, the Acer Switch 5 will cost you just as much, but that’s also for comparable specs except perhaps an older processor. Price increase aside, this tablet is still one of the best Windows tablets – not to mention, best performing – out there, and it’s the perfect solution for students and professionals who don’t want to buy into the Surface trend.

It's second stunning screen that's the biggest selling point of the Lenovo Yoga Book C930. (Image credit: Lenovo)

5. Lenovo Yoga Book C930

Lenovo Yoga Book C930

CPU: Intel Core i5-7Y54 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 10.8” QHD (2560 x 1600) IPS touchscreen – 10.8” FHD (1920 x 1080) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen | Storage: 256 GB SSD

Very thin and light

Gorgeous main display

E Ink screen works well

Very expensive

Low on RAM

The Lenovo Yoga Book C930 is a truly innovative 2-in-1 laptop, with a second E Ink display that moonlights as a keyboard, a pad for making notes and drawing and a traditional E Ink reader for viewing documents. It's perhaps this second stunning screen that's the biggest selling point of the Lenovo Yoga Book C930. That fact that it's thin and light makes it an excellent tablet as well. If you're looking for a laptop that doubles as a tablet and a drawing pad, this one's an ace in our book.

