NEC planning Android-powered slate computer

NEC will, it seems, be among the first to sell an Android PC

If it's not about iPhones and Apple these days, the vast majority of mobile news seems to feature Android and the multitude of companies involved with the Open Handset Alliance, making it a pleasure to report something a little different.

Word from Japan has it that NEC will soon be releasing its first Android-powered computer, a tablet-like device that appears to be real for once.

Android Slate?

According to the Nikkei newspaper – which has a spotless track record of printing only when it knows the facts – the unnamed device will has a touchscreen of seven or eight inches and will be a full-fledged computer.

Naturally, the Android 'slate' is tipped to rely heavily on 'cloud' storage, rather than anything more local.

Sales forecast

Otherwise, there's no information beyond that teaser and the notion that NEC hopes to sell up to 200,000 units a year. We should know what the reality is within the next couple of weeks, so stay tuned.