Intel reveals its Windows 8 tablets will be feature packed

Intel has revealed details on its upcoming Windows 8 tablets, which will target several areas of the market.

Unveiled at a conference in Beijing, Intel say its Windows 8 tablets will pack a dual-core Atom Z2760 "Clover Trail" chip, which features a "burst-mode", providing an extra boost of power when required.

The Clover Trail processor also boasts hyperthreading technology, allowing it to act like a quad-core chip as certain times.

Intel looking to take on Apple, Samsung and Asus

Intel is planning on releasing a 10-inch Windows 8 tablet, which we expect to rival the new iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, but it will also launch an 11-inch hybrid sporting a physical keyboard to challenge the likes of the Asus Transformer Prime.

The famous chip maker is claiming its Windows 8 tablets will deliver over nine hours of battery, 4G connectivity, NFC technology, weigh less than 680g (1.5 pounds) and sport a slender, sub-9mm body.

We could well see these tablets arrive before the end of the year, if Microsoft makes Windows 8 commercially available in the second half of 2012 - and if these specs are anything to go by, we're looking forward to getting our hands on them.

Do you reckon Intel will be able to deliver a decent range of Windows 8 tablets, or will it fail to hit the mark? Let us know in the comment box below.

