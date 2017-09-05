Microsoft's offering some frikkin' sweet deals on Destiny 2 Xbox bundles

To mark the release of Destiny 2, the Microsoft Store is offering some really excellent prices on Xbox One S consoles that come bundled with the game as well as two other free games.

Microsoft is offering either the 500GB console bundle or 1TB console bundle for $329 and $399 respectively, which are excellent prices for the console alone, let alone with three included games!

We've listed the available deals below:

Although the choice of free game is limited to select titles, the available games are all pretty decent. Prey, Injustice 2, and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare are all on offer, but you can check out the full list below:

Star Wars Battlefront

Tekken 7

Prey

Battleborn

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Assetto Corsa

Final Fantasy XV: Day One Edition

Injustice 2

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

This offer is only valid until September 12, so if you're keen to get your fix of sci-fi shooting for less, you'd better hurry over to the Microsoft Store.