Leaked Nokia X video provides a closer look at the phone

We’ve seen pictures claiming to show the Nokia X and now the notched handset seems to be the star of a video, briefly showing the front, back and right edge.

Captured at a recent event in Beijing and shared on Weibo (a Chinese micro-blogging site), the video doesn’t provide a clear look at the notch, but does show a dual-lens camera and rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

You can also see that the Nokia X has a likely glass back and minimal bezel around the screen, while the right edge houses what’s likely the power and volume buttons, and the overall look matches up with earlier images.

Specs unknown

We’ve heard previously that the Nokia X was on display in Beijing, so this video is likely the real deal, but there’s still a lot that we don’t know about the handset, including its specs.

However, what we have heard is that despite its high-end design the Nokia X may actually be a mid-range handset.

We should know for sure soon as the phone is set to be announced on May 16, though we also don’t currently know whether the Nokia X will get a global release or just land in China.

The high-end Nokia 9 may also be on the way

