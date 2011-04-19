Royal Wedding to be broadcast live on YouTube

Royal Wedding - if nothing else it's an extra bank holiday

The Royal Wedding will be streamed in its entirety on YouTube – with Google announcing that the nuptials of Kate and Wills will be shown on the official British royal YouTube channel.

With the whole the UK set to grind to a halt whilst Prince William marries Kate Middleton, there won't be any shortage to miss out on the excitement.

Unless of course you plan to avoid it in its entirety.

But for those that find weddings exciting, and can't watch it on the Beeb, Sky, ITV, Fox, etc, etc, you can log on to YouTube

Thrilled

"Today, we're thrilled that the Royal Household has just announced that footage of the entire ceremony will be live-streamed on their official YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/theroyalchannel," said Google.

"The live stream will begin at 10:00am BST (9:00am GMT, 2:00am PT, 5:00am ET) on Friday, 29 April, and will follow the wedding procession, marriage ceremony at Westminster Abbey and balcony kiss.

"Alongside the live stream, The Royal Channel will also feature live blog commentary of the event to give timely updates and insights as the day unfolds.

"For those of you in different time zones, the footage will be reshown in its entirety directly following the event and will be available in full on the site to view at any time."

We think it's unlikely that the wedding night video will find its way on to YouTube.