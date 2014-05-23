iiNet introduces MobiiConnect 4G dongle and MobiiHotspot 4G

iiNet has today announced that it is now offering a 4G mobile broadband dongle and a 4G hotspot.

The MobiiConnect 4G is a USB dongle that can be used when attached to a PC/Mac tower or laptop, or when connected to the included AC charger or car charger adaptor.

iiNet boasts that the dongle doesn't require any software downloads, with plug and play functionality using Wi-Fi. This also allows the dongle to work as a broadband hotspot so while connected, others can also sign on through Wi-Fi using the same SSID and password.

iiNet has also launched an Exclusive Edition MobiiHotspot 4G - a traditional hotpot that can connect up to 10 devices. The MobiiHotspot comes bundled with a carry case, along with a car charger, USB cable and AC charger.

4G hotspotting

Alternatively, the dongle will cost you $10 per month on a 12-month plan, or $5 per month on a 24-month plan. The hotspot will demand $8 per month on a 24-month plan and $16 per month on a 12-month plan.

iiNet's 4G mobile broadband plans come in 5GB, 10GB, 15GB and 20GB varieties, priced at $29.95, $34.95, $54.95 and $74.95 per month.

You can also pick up the MobiiConnect 4G dongle for $120 outright, while the MobiiHotspot 4G will cost $192 with a mobile broadband plan.

Of course, you should note that iiNet's MobiiConnect page states that it only has 4G available in parts of Newcastle, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney - everywhere else, you'll be stuck with 3G service on a 4G device so make sure you check iiNet's coverage before you buy.