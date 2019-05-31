Huawei Mate 20 Pro makes a comeback on Google's Android Q beta program

When Google officially announced the Android Q beta program at Google IO 2019 in early May, it revealed 21 handsets that were part of the beta program.

One of those handsets was Huawei's Mate 20 Pro, however, when the US Government put Huawei on the entity list, Huawei's products disappeared from the Android Enterprise program and the list of devices eligible for Android Q beta.

However, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has reappeared on the Android Q beta program, as spotted by Android Police.

We don't know if there has been any progress on talks between Huawei and Google but this is surely good news for Mate 20 Pro owners that registered to be a part of the Android Q beta program.

Re-instating the beta suggests that Mate 20 Pro will receive updates that Google posts to the Android Q beta program.