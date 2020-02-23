How to watch the Love Island 2020 Final online: stream from the UK or abroad

It's safe to say that it's been another incredible season of Love Island. We had plenty of re-couplings, villa drama and unbelievable dates!

Ready to see whose going to be crowned the inaugural winter winners? Keep reading to find out how you can watch the Love Island 2020 Final online from anywhere in the world.

Watch Love Island online: when and where? ITV2 is you holiday destination, tune in at 9pm GMT on Sunday, February 23 to watch this year's winners get crowned.

It's been quite a journey for the islanders, especially Siannise, Mike, Paige and Jess who have been there from the very beginning! From 'news flash', to the baby challenge and from unexpected re-couplings to the infamous Casa Amor, the islanders have had a pretty interesting and entertaining Love Island experience.

As their time in the luxurious South African Villa comes to an end, only one couple can be crowned the winners of Love Island. And with it, that incredible £50,000 cash prize.

Although, of course, there has been a substantial shadow cast on this series due to the tragic death of the former presenter Caroline Flack. So tonight's show will be as much as a poignant one as it is joyous.

Ready to watch the final? Keep scrolling as we tell you how to watch the Love Island 2020 Final online, whether you're in the UK or somewhere overseas.

How to watch the Love Island 2020 Final online for free in the UK:

If you're going to be in the UK when the Love Island 2020 Final airs then watching it couldn't be easier. Simple gather your friends and families around the TV at 9pm on Sunday, February 23 and tune in to ITV2.

But if you would rather watch the last episode online you can easily catch it via the ITV website or watch it on your mobile devices via the ITV Hub app which you can download here for Android and here for your iPhone or iPad.

The other way to watch ITV online is to go via TVPlayer.com - we actually prefer this option as the stream tends to be better quality and more robust. It's also a faster site, more responsive and quicker to get up and running with. It's still free and legal, too.

How to watch the Love Island 2020 Final online from outside the country:

If you’re from the UK and have planned a holiday while the the Love Island 2020 Final is on we won't be jealous that you're in the sun whilst we face the cold and rain - we'll just tell you how you can still get your fix and avoid any annoying geo-blocking. By using a VPN, you can change your IP address to one in the UK which will allow you to stream the event using your ITV account. Keep reading and we’ll show you how.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best you can download in 2020. We rate ExpressVPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) so highly because it's so fast, secure, simple to use and you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan as well as 49% off. And while a VPN is the perfect antidote to being on holiday without your Love Island 2020 Final fix, that's not all they're good for. From unblocking restricted sites and watching the likes of Netflix and Hulu abroad, to adding that extra level of security for banking and shopping, a VPN is always helpful.

Who are the Winter Love Island 2020 islanders?

Siannise Fudge, 25 from Bristol

Finnley Tapp, 20 from Milton Keynes

Jess Gale, 20 from London

Paige Turley, 22 from Scotland

Mike Boateng, 24 from Manchester

Luke Mabbott, 24 from Middlesbrough

Luke Trotman, 22 from Luton

Demi Jones, 21 from Portsmouth

Priscilla Anyabu, 25 from London

Ched Uzor, 23 from Surrey

Who has been dumped from the villa?

Ollie Williams, 23 from Cornwall

Eve Gale, 20 from London

Connagh Howard, 27 from Cardiff

Connor Durman, 25 from Brighton

Leanne Amaning, 22 from London

Sophie Piper, 21 from Essex

Wallace Wilson, 24 from Inverness

Nas Majeed, 23 from London

Rebecca Gormley, 21 from Newcastle

Jordan Waobikeze, 24 from London

Shaugnha Phillips, 25 from Londom

Natalia Zoppa, 20 from Manchester

Jamie Clayton, 28 from Edinburgh

Molly Smith, 23 from Manchester

Callum Jones, 23 from Manchester

Who were the winners of Love Island 2019?

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea, and although they have now parted ways - it's safe to say they were everyone's favourite couple for a while. Amber entered the villa on day one and although she had a bit of a tough time, she definitely rose above as she was crowned the winner - and Greg entered the villa on day 43.

What do the winners of Winter Love Island 2020 UK get?

Apart from finding their soul mates of course, they also get a whopping £50,000 which they can choose to split with their partner or keep to themselves. And of course, they get to be crowned as that year's winners inevitably going down into the Love Island hall of fame.