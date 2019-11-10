How to get a People's Choice Awards 2019 live stream from anywhere

The most entertaining awards show is almost here...that's right gear up for the 45th E! People's Choice Awards. With the celebrities gathered and the trophies ready to be handed out, you can keep reading to find how to watch an E! People's Choice Awards 2019 live stream from absolutely anywhere.

2019 E! People's Choice Awards Awards - where and when? The 45th People's Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, November 10 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica with the ceremony is due to start at 6pm local time. It's being shown live ET at 9pm, but there's a three hour delay PT with the broadcast time so it's a 9pm TV showing there, too.

And the nominees are... just kidding - unfortunately we haven't been asked to host the People's Choice Awards this year. In fact, similar to last year (and the Academy Awards) this 2019's ceremony will be host-less!

Instead there will be a wide range of familiar faces helping present the awards including the likes of Sarah Hyland, Terry Crews, KJ Apa, Karamo Brown, Jenna Dewan and more.

If you're looking to vote we're sorry to tell you voting is now closed and the finalists for all categories have been announced. The nominees for The Movie of 2019 include The Lion King, Avengers: Endgame (the most nominated film), Toy Story 4 and many more.

Whereas the finalists for The Show of 2019 include the likes of Riverdale, The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things.

Fans will also be treated to performances from the likes of Alessia Cara and Kelsea Ballerini. So if you don't want to miss a second of the entertainment keep reading as we tell you how to watch a People's Choice Awards 2019 live stream.

How to get an E! People's Choice Awards 2019 live stream in the US

If you’re in the US and have cable then you need then you are set to go! Just tune into E! at 9pm ET/PT to catch a live stream. Preceding that is two hours of glitz and glamour from the red carpet, too.

The PCAs are set to last around three hours, however with all the awards to be handed out and the expected performances this could easily overrun.

Don't forget, you can always stream the 2019 People's Choice Awards, from your tablet, laptop or phone. Simply head onto E! on your selected device and download their free app.

Cable cutter but still want to watch? The following services all offer E!. What's more the all have free trials, too. So if you haven't used them before, then you could have the opportunity to watch the PCA's absolutely free!

Live stream People's Choice Awards 2019 from abroad

Don't worry if it the live stream is restricted (i.e. geo-blocked) where you are in the world, as there is a very simple solution to this problem. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network. A VPN let's you change the IP address very simply back to a server in your home country, thus making your mobile, tablet, laptop or TV streaming device think it's back at home. Then you can watch your home broadcast as if you were back on your couch!

We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around. For starters, you can choose just to have it for 30 days, with a money-back guarantee if you change your mind. It also lets you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc.

How to get the E! People's Choice Awards 2019 live stream in Canada

For all Canadian fans, you can catch this on E! at 9am PT/ET. Or if you'd rather a different streaming platform, you can always pick up a subscription to Fubo, Hulu, Sling, YouTube TV, etc.

How to get the E! People's Choice Awards 2019 live stream in the UK

And for all fans in the UK it's pretty much the same as US or Canadian fans, just tune into E! to catch your favourite celebrities, TV shows and movies bag a couple of awards! E! is a Sky TV channel, so we're afraid only subscribers will have access this year (also via the Sky Go app).

It will originally be broadcast as the show happens live, so at 2am on Monday, November 11 morning. But thankfully it will be repeated in full at 7pm on Monday evening as well.

How to get the E! People's Choice Awards 2019 live stream in Australia

Luckily for all the Australian fans, Foxtel have bagged the broadcasting rights to the PCA's. So if you have a cable subscription, then you can watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards on the E! channel on Foxtel at various times - 1pm and 8.30pm on Monday, November 11 and 8.30am Tuesday, November 12.

The best bit? The network also offers a free trial, so you could sign up for the service just to watch the awards show.