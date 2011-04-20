Sony kills PSPgo 'to concentrate on NGP'

Sony Computer Entertainment has announced that it will no longer be producing the PSPgo.

The company is ditching the diminutive handheld in favour of the upcoming Next Generation Portable (NGP) which should be out later this year.

Sony told Japanese site AV Watch that with the PSPgo out of the way, it is free "to focus on" NGP development.

PSPgone

Rumours that the PSPgo was to be canned first surfaced yesterday, with a blog post scribed by a Sony employee pointing out that the PSPgo is no longer available to buy in Japan.

A Sony spokesperson told TechRadar, "Before the end of the year we are launching NGP which we believe will revolutionise portable gaming.

"In the meantime, the current generation of PSPs continue to be in demand... and we will continue to meet that demand."

Existing stock of the PSPgo will continue to be sold until it's all gone. Meanwhile, the company is upbeat about the PSP-3000, claiming that it is selling well and is not set to be ditched like its racy little sister.

From AV Watch via Kotaku