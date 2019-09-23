Google Pixel 4 XL could be very expensive based on a store listing

The Google Pixel 4 XL is sure to be an expensive phone, but if an early store listing is to be believed it might be even more expensive than the Google Pixel 3 XL was at launch.

The store in question is an Irish site called Elara, and it has the Google Pixel 4 XL listed at €1,015.98 (around $1,115 / £900 / AU$1,650) for a 64GB model and €1,132.83 (roughly $1,245 / £1,000 / AU$1,840) for a 128GB one.

If those conversions are anywhere near accurate then the Pixel 4 XL could be slightly pricier in most regions than the Pixel 3 XL, which started at $899 / £869 / AU$1,349, and also be the first Pixel model to exceed $1,000 or £1,000.

The standard Google Pixel 4 meanwhile is listed at €825.33 (roughly $905 / £730 / AU$1,340) for a 64GB model and €947.10 (around $1,040 / £835 / AU$1,540) for a 128GB one.

That’s compared to a starting price of $799 / £739 / AU$1,199 for the Google Pixel 3, which would make the US price of the Pixel 4 significantly higher, while the UK price would be similar.

However, we wouldn’t read too much into these figures. Conversions are never entirely accurate and we’re not at all certain that the store’s prices are even right.

From new prices to a new color

Some of its information does look likely to be accurate though, as along with the prices and storage capacities it also lists the colors, which supposedly include ‘Just Black’, ‘Clearly White’, and a new one dubbed ‘Oh So Orange’. These colors have been corroborated by sources speaking to 9to5Google.

The site also lists cases for the range in blue, chalk, black and orange colors, which have additionally been mentioned by the sources above.

Finally, the retailer has listings for the upcoming Google Nest Mini in Rock Candy and Anthracite shades, priced at €59.94 (around $65 / £55 / AU$95).

We’d take all of this with a pinch of salt though, especially as the ‘estimated’ availability date for all of this is October 4, yet we know that the Pixel 4 range will be announced on October 15.

Via 9to5Google and PocketLint