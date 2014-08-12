Sony announced 10 million PlayStation 4 consoles have been sold globally

During the Gamescom 2014 PlayStation keynote, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe president and CEO Jim Ryan revealed that 10 million PlayStation 4 consoles have been sold worldwide.

Microsoft recently announced that its Xbox One sales have doubled, but it appears Sony has one upped its competition.

In Australia, according to NPD Group data, the PlayStation 4 has consistently remained the number 1 selling next-gen console.

With this in mind, however, the popular series Tomb Raider will see its next game - Rise of the Tomb Raider - as an Xbox One exclusive, which will be a mighty jab at the console king.