Not to be outdone by Xbox, PS4 will get 3D Blu-ray support next week

In this tit-for-tat console war, it's little surprise that moments after Microsoft announced the Xbox One will be getting 3D Blu-ray support, Sony has revealed the same feature is coming to the PS4.

Sony wouldn't spill anything to TechRadar when we asked it about its 3D plans earlier in the week, but the PlayStation Twitter account has just announced that 3D Blu-ray support is set to land with the 1.75 software update next week.

We're all pleased, but no one more so than Phones and Tablet Editor Gareth Beavis, who has not shut up about the lack of 3D Blu-ray functionality since he got his PS4 for Christmas.

One-upmanship

This will probably put the PS4 ahead of the Xbox One, which has its update currently pencilled for the vague date of "August".

Still, the Xbox update brings a few other interesting tweaks, including activity feed updates, an expanded friends area on the home screen, and possibly the biggest, most welcome upgrade of all: a notification when the controller battery is getting low. You have no idea how grateful we are for this one, Microsoft.