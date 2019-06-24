Foldable Microsoft Surface with Android app compatibility rumored for 2020

Rumors of a foldable Microsoft Surface product have been circulating for well over a year now, but the latest leak offers up more possible details than ever before.

Speaking with Forbes , British analytics outfit IHS Markit claimed that a smaller foldable Surface device would arrive in the first half of 2020, according to “supply chain info” that it has obtained.

Furthermore, IHS Markit stated that the device would rely on Microsoft’s upcoming foldable-friendly version of Windows 10 , would be able to support Android and iCloud apps, and would run on Intel’s new 10nm Lakefield SoC (System on a Chip).

The new version of Windows 10 – which is rumored to be named Windows Core OS (or WCOS for short) – features integrated UI support for dual displays.

Physically, the foldable Surface is said to feature dual 9-inch displays in a 4:3 aspect ratio. The folding edge will supposedly be reinforced by a sturdy hinge (hinted at in recent patents) and, internally, the device will include a support for an always-on LTE or 5G mobile data connection.

While there have been plenty of whispers surrounding a pocket-sized Microsoft device codenamed Andromeda , the unit referred to by IHS Markit will apparently be Surface-branded, known internally as Centaurus , and will be closer to a 2-in-1 in size and functionality.

As foldable phones like the Huawei Mate X and the Samsung Galaxy Fold get closer to launching, the lines between smartphone, tablet and laptop are beginning to blur – although it may take even these giant tech titans some time to perfect the balance between affordability and reliability.