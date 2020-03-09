Doom Eternal PC specs demand a powerful system before being pulled from Steam

Doom Eternal’s PC system requirements have been posted, but were then subsequently removed from the game’s Steam page, leading folks to wonder about whether the specs are correct – or alternatively whether an error could have been made.

At any rate, let’s first look at the minimum and recommended specs as they were posted (as spotted by GamesRadar+), before moving on to discuss them, and exactly what might be going on here.

Doom Eternal system requirements

Minimum – Low Setting | 1080p | 60 FPS

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 7 / 64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1GHz

Intel Core i5 @ 3.3GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1GHz RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) / AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB), RX 470 (4GB)

Recommended – High Setting | 1440p | 60 FPS

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB)

So, assuming these PC specs are on the money, the minimum requirements are somewhat exacting, given that the entry point for the graphics card has been set at a GeForce GTX 1060 or GTX 1650 (or if you’re running a slightly older Nvidia generation, a GeForce GTX 970).

However, it’s worth noting that the minimum spec as supplied is to run Doom Eternal in Full HD at 60 frames per second (FPS), albeit with the graphics quality settings turned down to low.

So if you are willing to go with minimum details, and run at less than a smooth 60 FPS, you might get away with a slightly lesser spec, of course.

The purported recommended spec gives you the oomph to run the game at 1440p resolution at 60 FPS with the graphics on high.

Spec speculation

As we said at the outset, we probably shouldn’t get too carried away with the idea that these system requirements are finalized, as it may be the case that they were posted in error – and date back to a time when the game might have been less optimized, perhaps.

In other words, when Doom Eternal emerges on March 20, it may not be quite this exacting on your gaming PC.

Currently on Steam, the system requirements now simply state that the game “requires a 64-bit processor and operating system”.

We’ll just have to keep an eye on that product page, to see if the spec requirements are reinstated soon – and whether there are any differences when they do return (which may not be until the launch of the game, of course).