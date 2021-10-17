Dolphins vs Jaguars live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

The Jaguars may be the unofficial London team, but the Dolphins are (apparently) the best supported franchise in Blighty, thanks in no small part to the exploits of Ace Ventura. So expect a sea of teal and aqua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the second and last of this season's London games, and read on as we explain how to get a Dolphins vs Jaguars live stream and watch the NFL online from anywhere.

Let's face it, this all-Florida clash is unlikely to have any playoff implications, but with both local and international bragging rights at stake, this is a huge game.

The Jags are now on the second longest losing streak in NFL history, though Urban Meyer will be wise to give local pub the No. 8 a wide berth even if 20 becomes 21 today.

No. 2 pick Zach Wilson didn't exactly set the world alight last week, but No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence will be eager to step up and sling it for the rookies.

Miami is on a pretty grim run of its own, but the Fins couldn't have hoped for a friendlier return fixture for Tua Tagovailoa, who's missed the past few games with broken ribs.

We might not get the highest quality football, but this is guaranteed to be a rollercoaster, so follow our guide for how to watch the Dolphins vs Jaguars online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

Dolphins vs Jaguars live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

Today's Dolphins vs Jaguars game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for a bright and early 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. How to watch Dolphins vs Jaguars without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard fuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. Plus, you also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Dolphins vs Jaguars: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

Today's Dolphins vs Jaguars game kicks off at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Dolphins vs Jaguars along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially mean you can live stream Dolphins vs Jaguars free of charge. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Dolphins vs Jaguars FREE live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

Amazingly, the Dolphins vs Jaguars game is being shown on BBC Two, with coverage starting at 2pm BST ahead of a 2.30pm kick-off. If you're not in front of your telly, you can also live stream the action on BBC iPlayer. As it's a London game, Dolphins vs Jaguars is blacked out on the service, but in general a great option for die-hard fans is the NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £147.99 for the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Sky Sports shows at least five NFL games a week but the Dolphins vs Jaguars game isn't one of this week's featured matchups. And if you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Dolphins vs Jaguars FREE: live stream NFL in Australia