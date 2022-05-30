Diablo Immortal release times and pre-load confirmed

Audio player loading…

Diablo Immortal is almost here. The next entry in the acclaimed action RPG series will be hitting screens on Thursday, June 2, with Blizzard having now unveiled exactly when it will launch across timezones.

You don’t have to wait for its release to get in on the action, however. PC players can pre-load Diablo Immortal right now, letting you jump straight into Sancturay when the free-to-play multiplayer game goes live.

Although Diablo Immortal will release on Android and iOS devices at the same time it launches on PC, there'll be a slight difference between them. The PC port will release in open beta, as the development team irons outs a few final technical creases.

Diablo Immortal release time

Diablo Immortal will release at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on Thursday, June 2. If you’re playing in Australia, you’ll be able to jump into the game at 3am AEST on Friday, June 3.

In a blog post (opens in new tab), Blizzard said some players might see the game appear on the Google Play and Apple App Store as early June 1. This, it says, is due to how games are rolled out across mobile platforms, but you shouldn't bank on an early appearance.

Check out this snazzy infographic to see when the game launches in your region at a glance.

Diablo Immortal preload

If you’re planning on opening the gates of Hell on PC, you can pre-load Diablo Immortal now. Head over to the Battle.net download page (opens in new tab) to get started, and create a Battle.net account if you don’t already have one – it’s required to play the PC version of the game.

You’ll also need to download and install the Battle.net client (opens in new tab) if you’re playing on PC. Android and iOS users, however, will be able to find the game directly through their respective app stores.

While you wait, get the lowdown on all the Diablo Immortal classes, so you know exactly which character to take into the perils of Sanctuary. Or, find out all there is to know about Diablo Immortal controller support, so you know which gamepad to take with you.