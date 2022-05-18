Diablo Immortal controller support: how to use your gamepad on mobile and PC

The Diablo Immortal controller support discussion has been at the forefront of a lot of the game’s betas. Being able to play with controller is high on the list of wants from the community.

It’s not hard to see why. While touchscreen controls have come a long way in recent years, they still feel like a sub-optimal way of playing most games. As more triple-A-like experiences come to mobile, the need for controller support is ever-important. Games like Apex Legends Mobile and Valorant Mobile are great examples of games that'll benefit greatly from controller support.

Diablo Immortal is no different. While the traditional control input for the franchise is certainly mouse and keyboard, Diablo 3 has thrived on console versions that brilliantly translated the basic controls to a gamepad. Since it seems deeply unlikely mouse and keyboard will ever be supported on mobile, controller support appears to be the way to go.

And what about PC? Diablo 2: Resurrected supports controller, but it's the only PC Diablo game that does, so it’s not a given that we will see it in the upcoming Open Beta. With all that, we dive into the answers you’re looking for regarding Diablo Immortal controller support.

Diablo Immortal controller support

Diablo Immortal Controller Support: Mobile Devices

Diablo Immortal does have controller support and has for some previous betas too. That being said, there are some caveats. In the most recent betas, only a handful of popular controllers were supported, though some newer models like the PS5's DualSense didn’t make the cut.

In the last beta, these are the controllers you could use:

Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller

Xbox Series X/S Bluetooth Controller

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Sony DualShock 4

Razer Kishi

Blizzard has said that it intends to expand the number of supported controllers around the launch. In a February developer blog, Blizzard said: “The roster of controllers in Closed Beta isn’t our final list, and, we still have a litany of polish items to further improve controller support for the global release of the game.”

One other drawback is that, in the recent Closed Beta, controller support didn’t work for navigating menus, so it isn't a complete experience. We'd expect this would be fixed in time for launch.

If you would like some guidance on how to pair controllers with your device, check out our guides:

Diablo Immortal controller support: PC Beta

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The wait for Diablo 4 is proving long, so, Diablo Immortal is a nice taste for PC players.

It's been confirmed that the upcoming PC beta for Diablo Immortal will also feature controller support. In a blog post for the PC Open Beta, Blizzard said: “ For all of the console gamers out there, we have included controller support for PC! The behaviors will mimic the mobile version—detection will be a seamless experience and many controls will be remappable to your liking as well.”

Of course, the PC version of the game will also support traditional mouse and keyboard controls. That means PC will hand you the most control over how you play the game. Throw in cross-save, and you can take the game on the move, too.