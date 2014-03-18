Enterprise thin client shipments reached new high in 2013

Worldwide thin client and terminal client device shipments totaled 1.6 million units in the fourth quarter of 2013, 11.7 per cent higher than forecast.

According to IDC, 5.5 million units shipped, in 2013 representing 3.3 per cent year-over-year growth. The forecast for 2014 predicts that number will rise to 5.9 million, marking growth of 7.4 per cent, rising to 8.9 million in 2018.

Thin clients continue to make up the majority of enterprise client devices with 93.6 per cent share, while terminal clients doubled in volume in the fourth quarter to 103,000 units.

HP trumps Dell

HP ranked number one in the quarter, with 26.9 per cent of worldwide market share with Dell occupying second place with 21.3 per cent. Dell remains, however, the number one vendor in the US. The biggest grower was Igel, with a year-on-year increase of 47.9 per cent.

"In the fourth quarter, Asia/Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) led the worldwide enterprise client device market to its highest levels ever in unit volume with 30.5 per cent and 20.3 per cent quarter-over-quarter growth, respectively. The vendors that contributed the most to the record gains were Centerm and HP," said Jennifer Song, research analyst at IDC.

"IDC expects that the Asia/Pacific region will eventually capture the largest share of the worldwide market, growing its share from 33.6 per cent in 2013 to 39.4 per cent in 2018. The top three countries leading the region's future growth will be China, Japan, and India."