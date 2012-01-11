Dell XPS 13 Ultrabook launches

Intel seems to have the entire notebook industry under the Ultrabook's thrall, and Dell is no exception with the launch of the Dell XPS 13.

It might not come with LG's over-enthusiastic Super prefix, but the XPS 13 is a nice bit of kit – 18mm at its thickest point and with a 13.3-inch Gorilla glass display housed in the chassis of a 12-incher it certainly looks the part.

It's an Ultrabook so of course it comes with an Intel Core i7 processor with Intel HD 3000 graphics and fast boot facilitated by Intel rapid start.

The glass touchpad comes with gesture support and the full-size keyboard is backlit for easy night time typing.

Alooominum

The aluminium chassis has a carbon fibre base which makes it easier to grip, as well as allowing for better heat dissipation and general good looks.

You'll notice that there are no annoying Intel or Windows stickers on the body of the notebook either – they're etched on the underside instead. The XPS 13 comes with Windows 7, just in case you're more interested in the OS than the dearth of stickers.

Port-wise, there's one USB 3.0 connector and a USB 2.0 alongside it. The Dell XPS 13 weighs in at 1.4kg and boasts eight hours of battery life plus a slim-line charger for when juice is running low.

On show this week at CES 2012, the Dell XPS13 UK release date set for 13 March with official pricing to be confirmed, although we're looking at around £899 as a starting price.