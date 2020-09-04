The best PC case 2020: top cases for your desktop computer

The best PC case is more than just for decking out your rig. Sure, part of building a mighty gaming PC to rival some of the best gaming PCs out there and with awesome RGB lighting to boot is your right to show it all off. At the same time, powerful high-end internals aren’t only worth showcasing; more importantly, they’re worth protecting to ensure their longevity.
That’s where the best PC cases come in. They’re not just for making those badass internals look good. They also serve as both shelter and protection for your internals, keeping your components cool, temperature-wise, while offering a bit of extra room for future upgrades and expansions. So, if you’ve already invested a lot of time and money getting the best processors and the best graphics cards, as well as the right storage and RAM, you should shell out just a bit more to keep them safe.
To help you do just that, we found all the best PC cases 2020 has to offer – just in time for PC Gaming Week 2020. Whether you’re on a budget or ready to shell out some serious cash, you’ll find something on our list to make you and your PCs internals happy.
Best PC cases at a glance:
- Corsair Obsidian 1000D
- Fractal Design Meshify-C
- Nanoxia Deep Silence 4
- NZXT H200i
- Phanteks Evolv Shift X
- Fractal Design Define R5
- Cooler Master H500P Mesh
- Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-04 Tempered Glass
- Antec Cube
- Phanteks Evolv X
If you’re going to do it, do it big – if the Corsair Obsidian 1000D had a slogan, that would be it. Packed front to back with a whopping 18 fan mounts and enough room for four 480mm radiators, this massive PC case will keep your system cool, no matter how extreme it is. What’s more, the Corsair Obsidian 1000D is a dual-system case, so you can build two separate computers here. Just think about it – a gaming PC and a streaming rig in the same chassis.
It is extremely rare to see any PC case that even vaguely resembles the Fractal Design Meshify-C. Given that the front of the case is entirely made of a mesh material sectioned off into an array of polygonal shapes, the Meshify-C has a unique style – without compromising on function. With two fans pre-installed, cooling is (forgive us) a breeze, even if the Meshify-C is held back by a number of obstacles.
As its name suggests, the Nanoxia Deep Silence 4 has the sole purpose of being quiet as a mouse. This silence-focused case is a well-balanced Micro ATX chassis that’s affordably priced, without sacrificing room for expansion. That’s right you can fit even the biggest, most powerful graphics cards in the Nanoxia Deep Silence 4. The fact that you will never hear it go above 30 decibels is just icing on the very taciturn cake.
- This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Phanteks Evolv Shift X.
Every single day mini-ITX gets more popular, and closer to toppling Micro ATX. And, it makes sense – why not spring for a small computer that can get just as much work done as a full tower? NZXT’s new H-series case line manages to integrate a ton of the same features as its Micro ATX and mid-tower equivalents, with mesmerizing, built-in and smart device-controlled RGB lighting and an adaptive noise sensor that sees improvement only by way of the Grid+ V3 fan controller.
When you first look at the Phanteks Evolv Shift X, it looks more like a sound bar than one of the best PC cases, but this helps it vanish into any living area or studio setup. It’s flexible to the point that it looks natural placed under a TV as it does on a desk, next to one of the best gaming monitors. It may only be compatible with a Mini-ITX motherboard, but the Phanteks Evolv Shift X offers tons of space for components and liquid cooling loops. If this case is a little large for your preference, you can get the smaller Phanteks Evolv Shift for easier management.
Fractal Design wins again with the Define R5, yet another mid-tower case with a gorgeous aesthetic. The metallic and blue LED-lit face of this case is simple, yet elegant, and is accompanied by noise dampening materials throughout its interior. In spite of the detachable ModuVent panels and drive trays not being toolessly accessible, it’s incredibly easy to build a system inside of the Fractal Design Define R5, plus it’s not as expense as you’d expect from a PC case with such a pretentious name, either.
Cooler Master is kind of known for, well, cooling things – and the Cooler Master H500P Mesh is evidence of how it got there. This beautiful RGB-packed case has plenty of room for airflow, even accommodating up to 360mm radiators on the top and front for when you really want to take your cooling to the next level. Add on top of that the RGB lighting and tempered glass side panel and you have the potential to build something beautiful with this case. Go for it.
If you’re looking to save a few bucks, while still getting one of the best PC cases, look no further than the Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-04 Tempered Glass. Not only does it have plenty of space for airflow, it also has a deceptively large amount of space for future expansion, meaning that even at this low price point, you won’t have to worry about fitting a full-sized graphics card. And, when you’re done building, the tempered glass side panel will allow you to show off your handiwork.
The Antec Cube is without a doubt the best PC case for you Razer fans out there. While Razer hasn’t made its own desktop PC (not yet, anyway), you can build a Mini-ITX gaming PC, pretending it’s a razer product. You see, Antec partnered with Razer to bring its signature green-infused flare to the Cube, a small form-factor chassis. Complete with a deceptively high amount of space for future expansion, the Antec Cube is also compact enough to travel with.
Who says dual-system builds have to be in a hulking full-tower case? The Phanteks Evolv X takes dual-system compatibility and squeezes it into a mid-tower. Even with that second Mini-ITX motherboard installed, there’s plenty of room for E-ATX motherboards and power supplies, and ample cooling. It is pricey for a mid-tower case, but with all this functionality, it kind of has to be. It’s thanks to all of these high-end features that the Phanteks Evolv X is one of the best PC cases around today.
