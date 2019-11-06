The best cheap Chromebook prices and deals for Black Friday 2019

With so many cheap Chromebook deals on the internet right now, there’s a huge selection of great devices to choose from. You might think that the cheapest Chromebooks are already quite economical, but we’re here to tell you that we’ve managed to score deals that quite possibly achieve the impossible, by going a few steps cheaper.

You don’t need to worry about us prioritizing affordability over quality either. The best Chromebook price is often one that incorporates decent specs at a low cost, and we've found a range of models perfect for a variety of different needs. Without further delay, let’s dive in.

What makes a good Chromebook price?

The cheapest Chromebooks can sometimes be guilty of skimping on their specs. To find the best Chromebook price, therefore, it's important to keep your needs in mind when it comes to processor quality and storage solutions. There are definitely deals that take both power and cost efficiency into account, so it's important to keep an eye out for anything with an SSD capable of storing and managing updates (if you're not running ChromeOS) and RAM above the 2GB baseline that often appears in searches.

The best Black Friday Chromebook deals and prices

While you can shop plenty of terrific Chromebook deals below, you can also look forward to upcoming discounts during the 2019 Black Friday sale. Lucky for you, we've put together a guide on how to find the best online Black Friday deals. We'll also tell you everything else you need to know, such as the date, what prices to expect, and what retailers are participating. With a little searching (and by saving that link), you can find an amazing Chromebook price this Black Friday.

Our favorite Chromebooks on sale

(Image credit: HP)

HP Chromebook 14

A finely balanced Chromebook

CPU: Intel Celeron N2840 – N2940 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 2GB – 4GB | Screen: 14-inch, HD (1,366 x 768) BrightView | Storage: 16GB – 32GB eMMC

Excellent keyboard, trackpad

Crisp, vivid screen

Slower than some rivals

Average battery life

This is where you should begin your search for a Chromebook. At 14 inches in screen size and inside an adorable frame, the HP Chromebook 14 offers a fine middle ground for the indecisive shopper. With standardized parts inside, this Chromebook can do essentially all its closest rivals can and then some, with its microSD card reader and slew of ports – unlike similarly-priced, tinier Chromebooks.

Read our full review: HP Chromebook 14

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell Chromebook 11

If you must go small, go with a Dell

CPU: Intel Celeron N2840 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 2GB – 4GB | Screen: 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) touchscreen | Storage: 16GB SSD

Rugged design

180-degree barrel hinge

Touchscreen not standard

Small keyboard

It’s almost as if Dell hand-crafted this Chromebook to get work done in the classroom. It’s got an indicator light on the lid that teachers can use as if the student raised his or her hand to answer (or ask) a question. And, it’s rubberized in many places to better survive drops and dents. It’s an awfully mobile laptop, too, making it sensible for work at almost any class level, or if you just want a lightweight web browser and email machine. In the education sector, a Chromebook price can be one of the most important factors so you'll be safe in the knowledge that this Dell 11 is efficient as well.

Read our full review: Dell Chromebook 11

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer Chromebook 15

The cheapest 15-inch laptop you’ll find

CPU: Intel Celeron – Core i5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics – HD Graphics 5500 | RAM: 2GB – 4GB | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) – FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 16GB – 32GB SSD

Large, FHD screen

Lots of RAM

Roomy keyboard

Could fit more ports

If you’re looking for a large laptop but don’t want to spend too much, a Chromebook price offers the perfect deal for you. Acer’s crafted a strong, 15.6-inch Chrome machine that can house plenty of beefier components than most other laptops at its price range. It doesn’t do much that’s exclusive to its larger size so much that it simply does those things more. For many, that’s a selling point worth trying to find the best deal over, and this just so happens to be the best one.

Read our full review: Acer Chromebook 15

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixelbook Go

An affordable Google laptop with the specs of something much more

CPU: Intel Core 8th Gen m3 - i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD 615 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) - 4K UHD (3840x2160) | Storage: 64GB – 256GB SSD

12 hour battery life

Smooth design

Portable high performance computing

Pricey for the Chromebook market

The Google Pixelbook Go has only just left its box, but it's already one of the most powerful Chromebooks out there. It does have the price tag to match, but it's nowhere near the $1,000/£1,000 tag on its predecessor. The 8th generation of processors to choose from and the substantial SSD sizes on offer mean you'll be zipping through tasks on an ultra portable laptop with a great full HD screen.

Plus, the Go can manage all that and still stay alive for 12 hours at a time, which is pretty good going when you consider the power stored inside this sleek shell. It might not be the cheap and cheerful machine you were expecting to pick up, but it's certainly worth a look if you're going to be using your Chromebook for anything strenuous.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer Chromebook R11

One of cheapest hybrid Chromebooks

CPU: Intel Celeron N3150 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 2GB – 4GB | Screen: 11.6-inch, HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 16GB – 32GB SSD

Convertible

Good battery life

HD-only display

Terrible trackpad

The R11's subdued design may not win any awards, but inside that white shell is a surprisingly slim laptop destined to last an entire day's work. It’s even among the first Chromebooks to support Android apps by way of the Google Play Store. So, if you’ve ever wanted to use Firefox on a Chromebook, now you can. The R11 packs day-long battery life, sharp performance and a 360-degree hinge for the touchscreen. It won't burn your wallet, thereby making cons, like an iffy trackpad and barely-HD screen, a little easier to take.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook R11

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer Chromebook 14

A pedigree of Chromebooks with a great price

CPU: Intel Celeron N3160 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 32GB SSD

Gorgeous looks

Solid keyboard and touchpad

Flaky HD video playback

Acer tends to run the show in our Chromebook roundups, and for good reason: it makes great Chromebooks. If you want the look and near-feel of a MacBook Air, but with the Chromebook price tag this is the model for you. The 14 looks and feels like Apple’s famous notebook on the outside, but of course can’t truly feel like using one with how little it costs.

Read our full review: Acer Chromebook 14

Google Pixelbook

An oldie with a surprisingly high price tag

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8 – 16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, QHD (2,400 x 1,600) touchscreen | Storage: 128GB – 512GB

Sublime design

Awesome keyboard

Pen sold separately

Poor audio performance

Not long after killing off the Chromebook Pixel, Google has revived it in a way that no one was expecting leading into its reveal. Now, it’s called the Google Pixelbook, and it takes a sharp turn away from its predecessor. That’s mainly because we’re looking at a machine that can run Android apps natively in addition to bolstering Chrome OS. With ample storage space, nigh-perfect stylus integration and Google Assistant, the Pixelbook is the best Chromebook you can buy. That said, while Google Pixelbook deals will be hard to come by, it's one of the most-searched laptops right now, so it's worth calling out – not to mention being on the lookout for hot deals. In all honesty, you can afford to save your cash for an all-in laptop with more features - this isn't exactly the price tag for a quick Chromebook purchase after all.

Read the full review: Google Pixelbook

