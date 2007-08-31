Mio crams all of Europe on £140 GPS unit

Mio Technology has unveiled five new sat-nav units at this year's IFA show in Berlin, including two with 3D maps.

The high-end sat-nav devices, the Mio C620 and the Mio C620T, both come with new MioMap 2008 mapping software with some 1,000 3D landmarks as well as 3D mapping to depict local surroundings. You'll be able to see famous landmarks such as Big Ben in London, or the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on your maps, as well as valleys, hills, and other geographical features.

The Mio C620 and the Mio C620T feature TeleAtlas 2007.7 maps and build on the existing Mio split-screen interface which makes it easier to see local POIs when you're driving. For extra ease of use, you'll get a split screen between information and POIs, traffic management channels, route details, MP3 files and your phone book.

Both models feature 4.3-inch LCD screens, Bluetooth, speed camera warnings with a year's free updates, and an integrated MP3 player/photo viewer. The Mio C620T also features traffic management channels for updates on traffic flows.

The next addition is the entry-level Mio C230, which includes full European mapping for just £140. It features seven-digit postcode recognition and a touchscreen.

Two new PDAs with integrated GPS were also launched at the show. The Mio P560 and the Mio P360 both feature Windows Mobile 6, SDHC card support, a 400MHz processor, and MioMap v3 bundled in. You can also choose not to have the MioMap software. The Mio P560 also includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Pricing details: