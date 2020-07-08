Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 leaks, start date, characters, skins and battle pass

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 is right around the corner, but what can we expect from the game’s next big update?

Season 7 has already provided us with countless hours of entertainment, so let’s dive into all the details of what Call of Duty: Season 8 might entail.

When does Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 start?

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 is likely to start on July 11. Season 7 is due to end on July 10, so it would fall in line with the game’s usual update pattern of updating the game, and then introducing the battle pass a few days later.

We’ll have to wait until publisher Activision officially confirms the date, though.

👀🔎 Get a closer look at the new but familiar map, Highrise!⁣⁣👍 Coming to #CODMobile as a part of the next season! pic.twitter.com/XiSNzHfRBwJuly 7, 2020

What’s included in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8?

We know that Season 8 will include the classic Modern Warfare 2 map, High Rise. The close-quarters map will probably undergo a few tweaks and cosmetic changes to make it more suitable for mobile players, but all of the iconic features are likely to remain intact, such as the helipad that dominates the center of the map.

A new villain has also been hotly tipped to appear in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8, although he’s a familiar face to fans. Vladimir Makorov, the Russian antagonist from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and 3, has been spotted in a leaked image from Garena, who publishes COD: Mobile in Southeast Asia.

(Image credit: Garena)

Garena also leaked the name of Season 8 and potential theme of Season 8 in the same picture, which is called Apocalypse Day. Could that point towards zombies returning to Call of Duty: Mobile? We’ll have to wait and see.

How much is the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 battle pass?

The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 battle pass is likely to cost the same as previous entries: that’s 800 COD Points ($9.99 / £9.99). A premium pass will also be available, which automatically unlocks the first 25 tiers of the pass for 2000 COD Points ($24.99 / £24.99) and gives you some additional unique items.

As we’ve come to expect, the battle pass will let players unlock new skins for your weapons and operators, vanity items and XP boosts.

Will COD: Mobile Season 8 begin on July 12, then? We’ll find out soon enough, but we’re confident it won’t be long until you can hot drop into the action and start improving your kill/death ratio.