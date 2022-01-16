49ers vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL playoff game online

Audio player loading…

It's being tipped as the game of the Wild Card Weekend, with Dallas D looking like the perfect opponents for the Niners' run-heavy offense, but more importantly, if you watch 49ers vs Cowboys on Nickelodeon in the US, it's slime time(!), with all of the action set against a backdrop of mesmerizing cartoon graphics. Read on as we explain how to get a 49ers vs Cowboys live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online from anywhere.

San Fran snuck into the playoffs via the back door, but a very favorable draw means they can hardly be considered underdogs. The Cowboys are extremely vulnerable on the ground, allowing 4.5 yards per rush attempt, though Kyle Shanahan is sweating over the fitness of his top rusher, Elijah Mitchell.

Then again, if Mitchell is limited, Jimmy Garoppolo also has Deebo Samuel and George Kittle to aim for.

Dak Prescott is on fire, leading Dallas to more than 50 points in two of their last three, but he faces a mean 49ers rush that will be brimming with confidence after their performance at the Rams last weekend.

This has the potential to be the best game of the playoffs so far, so follow our guide for how to watch the 49ers vs Cowboys online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream 49ers vs Cowboys from anywhere

49ers vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL playoffs in the US

Today's 49ers vs Cowboys game is being shown on CBS, Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime, with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys without cable You can also tune in for free by taking advantage of the famous 30-day FREE Amazon Prime trial offer, with the service costing $12.99 a month or $119 for the year thereafter. In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard fuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into the playoffs, as well as the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl. And it's got Nickelodeon too! Plus, you also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys: live stream NFL in Canada

Today's 49ers vs Cowboys game kicks off at 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the 49ers vs Cowboys along with every single game of the playoffs, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

49ers vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The 49ers vs Cowboys game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 9.30pm GMT on Sunday night. The network is showing every playoff game on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. If you're only interested in the NFL, another great option is the NFL Game Pass, which is also showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription currently costs £39.99. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys FREE: live stream NFL in Australia