Tour de France live stream 2022: how to watch every cycling stage online and on TV from anywhere

The Tour de France, cycling's greatest event, looks set to be a battle between man and well-oiled machine, as UAE Team Emirates' two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar steps up his quest to join the legends of the sport on three Tour victories. In his way are the formidably strong lineups of Ineos Grenadiers and Team Jumbo–Visma, led by Geraint Thomas and Primož Roglič respectively. Can they find strength in numbers, or will the Pog reign supreme again? Join us for a spin as we explain how to watch a 2022 Tour de France live stream online and on TV from anywhere.

Debutant Jonas Vingegaard pushed Pogačar closest a year ago but the Slovenian's victory was never in doubt from the moment he seized ownership of the maillot jaune on Stage 8. Roglič and Thomas had seen their chances go up in flames due to crashes during the opening week. The very least they must do this time is stay out of danger and force Pog to beat them.

If not, it'll be up to the understudies, albeit in the loosest sense of the word. Wout van Aert, who stunned spectators by taking mountain, time trial and sprint stage victories last year, is one of those supporting Roglič, along with Vingegaard, while 2018 champion Thomas is being backed up by Adam Yates and Thomas Pidcock.

Hoping to make the biggest impact of this year's debutants is Aleksandr Vlasov, who was leading the recent Tour de Suisse before a positive Covid test scuppered his efforts. Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2022 Tour de France live stream from anywhere this July.

Stage 1 (ITT) - Friday, July 1 at 4pm CEST, 3pm BST, 10am ET

Stage 2 - Saturday, July 2 at 12.15pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

Stage 3 - Sunday, July 3 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

Rest - Monday, July 4

Stage 4 - Tuesday, July 5 at 1.15pm CEST, 12.15pm BST, 7.15am ET

Stage 5 - Wednesday, July 6 at 1.35pm CEST, 12.35pm BST, 7.35am ET

Stage 6 - Thursday, July 7 at 12.05m CEST, 11.05am BST, 6.05am ET

Stage 7 - Friday, July 8 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Stage 8 - Saturday, July 9 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Stage 9 - Sunday , July 10 at 12.30pm CEST, 11.30am BST, 6.30am ET

Rest - Monday, July 11

Stage 10 - Tuesday, July 12 at 1.30pm CEST, 12.30pm BST, 7.30am ET

Stage 11 - Wednesday, July 13 at 12.25pm CEST, 11.25am BST, 6.25am ET

Stage 12 - Thursday, July 14 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Stage 13 - Friday, July 15 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Stage 14 - Saturday, July 16 at 12.15pm CEST, 11.15am BST, 6.15am ET

Stage 15 - Sunday, July 17 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Rest - Monday, July 18

Stage 16 - Tuesday, July 19 at 12.30pm CEST, 11.30am BST, 6.30am ET

Stage 17 - Wednesday, July 20 at 1.15pm CEST, 12.15pm BST, 7.15am ET

Stage 18 - Thursday, July 21 at 1.30pm CEST, 12.30pm BST, 7.30am ET

Stage 19 - Friday, July 22 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05am BST, 7.05am ET

Stage 20 (ITT) - Saturday, July 23 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Stage 21 - Sunday, July 24 at 4.30pm CEST, 3.30pm BST, 10.30am ET

How to watch a FREE Tour de France live stream online

One of the best things about the Tour de France is that it's completely free to watch in lots of countries around the world. For example:

UK - ITV4 and ITV Hub streaming service (opens in new tab) / S4C and S4C on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

France - France TV Sport (opens in new tab)

Belgium - RTBF (opens in new tab)

Italy - Rai Sport (opens in new tab)

Australia - SBS (opens in new tab)

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free Tour de France live stream (opens in new tab) and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Tour de France 2022 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the Tour de France but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tour de France live stream from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to ITV Hub and watch the cycling as if you were back at home!

How to watch a free Tour de France live stream in the UK

How to watch Tour de France 2022: live stream cycling FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cycling fans Down Under can also watch every stage of the Tour de France for free on SBS (opens in new tab). The only catch is those brutal broadcast timings. If you stay up late enough to tune in, you can also live stream Tour de France coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) platform. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free SBS live stream - just grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch 2022 Tour de France: live stream in the US without cable

How to watch 2022 Tour de France: live stream cycling in Canada

(opens in new tab) FloBikes is the place to watch live Tour de France coverage in Canada. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$16). Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch 2022 Tour de France: live stream cycling in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport is the place to watch the 2022 Tour de France in New Zealand, though be warned that most of the action takes place in the dead of night. If you're willing to stay late enough to tune in, Sky Sport subscribers can watch every stage online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

How does the Tour de France work?

The Tour de France is the oldest - and, depending on who you ask, the most difficult and prestigious - of cycling's three Grand Tours, the other two being the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España.

This year's race is the 109th edition of the Tour, which is affectionately known as La Grande Boucle (the big loop), and unlike last year's event, which was fully contained within the borders of La République, this year's edition starts in Denmark and nips in and out of Belgium and Switzerland too.

The Tour de France is split into into 21 stages, each of which is completed every day - and there are three days set aside for the riders to rest. Stage 1 takes place on July 1 and Stage 21 is scheduled for July 24, with the breaks in the action set for July 4, July 11 and July 18 (all Mondays).

Two of the stages are individual time trials (Stages 1 and 20), during which each of the riders will race to set the fastest time, without their teammates helping out by creating slipstreams.

At the end of each daily stage, the rider who crosses the finish line first is crowned the 'Stage Winner', while the cyclist with the quickest overall time from the very start of the first day of the race gets to wear the iconic Yellow Jersey.

The overall winner of the Tour de France is the rider with the quickest time for all the stages put together. That means a rider can win the Tour de France without actually winning a single stage, as Chris Froome did in 2017.

There are several secondary competitions and prizes at stake too, including the points classification (leader indicated by a green jersey), mountains classification (polka dot jersey), young rider classification (white jersey), team classification (numbers on a yellow background rather than white), and combativity award (red bib).

How long is the 2022 Tour de France?

The 2022 Tour de France covers approximately 3,328km (2,068 miles). There are six flat stages, three hilly stages, 10 mountain stages (four of which are described as "medium" mountain stages), two individual time trials, and three rest days. For the third consecutive year, there's no team time trial.

2022 Tour de France route

The opening stage, known as the 'Grand Départ', of the 2022 Tour de France will take place in Copenhagen on July 1, while the the 21st and final stage sets off from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, and finishes in traditional style with a sprint down the Champs-Élysées in Paris on July 24.

At 220km (140 miles), the hilly Stage 6 from Binche to Longwy on July 7 is the race's longest stage, while the Stage 1 individual time trial on July 1 is the shortest, at 13km (8.1 miles).

Take a look at the full details of the 2022 Tour de France route, map and stages (opens in new tab).

