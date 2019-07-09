State of Origin 2019: How to watch the decider online and free

That exciting time of year is upon us again: the annual State of Origin series – the high point of the Rugby League season in Australia – has begun, with the NSW Blues and the Queensland Maroons tied at one game each.

The final game of the 38th anniversary of the state vs state rivalry will decide it all and, as always, we're expecting plenty of excitement to close the 2019 season. Who will triumph at Sydney's ANZ stadium on July 10? Kick-off is at 8:10pm and here's how you can watch it all.

How to watch 2019 State of Origin on free-to-air TV

As always, the Nine Network has the broadcast rights to the State of Origin, with the matches shown live and free on Channel Nine. If you’re keen on catching all the action in glorious high-def, then 9HD is where you should be watching the games. That’s channel 90 on your digital TV.

And while kickoff is at 8:10pm AEST, Nine brings you pre-game commentary from 7pm.

If you happen to find yourself on the road during any of the State of Origin matches, you can keep up with all the action via radio commentary on ABC Radio and 2GB.

How to watch State of Origin 2019 online in Australia and overseas

Besides being able to watch all three games on Channel 9, you can live stream the matches on the Nine Network's free 9Now web platform. The 9Now app is also available to download for both iOS and Android devices from their respective app stores.

There aren't too many options to live stream the State of Origin games in Australia, but in case you aren't able to get to a TV to catch the games live, you can catch up on Kayo Sports. It's the only streaming platform in Australia dedicated to sports and is currently broadcasting the 2019 NRL Premiership season. In fact, while you wait between State of Origin games, you can also follow the ICC Cricket World Cup live on Kayo Sports as well.

There are two packages to choose from when subscribing to Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports Basic Package | 14-day free trial, then $25/m Kayo's Basic plan lets you stream sports across two devices simultaneously, with no lock-in contract. If you decide you want to stream to more devices at a later date, you can upgrade to the Premium package below for an additional $10 per month.View Deal

Kayo Sports Premium Package | 14-day free trial, then $35/m For an additional $10, the Premium package lets you stream all the sports you want across three devices with no lock-in contract. It's the same content as the Basic package, with the same image quality, just across more devices. Sign up now.View Deal

If you find yourself overseas during the State of Origin series this year, you can live stream all the games on WatchNRL. This streaming platform lets you keep up with all things Rugby League while outside of Australia and New Zealand and offers three convenient plans.

Please note that you will not be able to use this service while within the country and is only for international streaming.

Subscribing is as easy as heading to the WatchNRL website, choosing a plan and setting up an account. Like all other services, the subscriptions will renew automatically, but you are free to cancel any time. Once set up, you can begin streaming immediately with no need for a VPN.