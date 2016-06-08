How to change the LG G5's modules

If you've been enticed by the LG G5, chances are that's because of the innovative modular system that lets you plug in new devices to radically change the way the phone works.

However, given none of them come in the box, it might be a bit confusing when you're working out how to use them. Thankfully for you I've been playing around with the full range (sadly only the Hi-fi Plus and Cam Plus add-ons right now) to show you how the new order of LG modular phones works.

I'm going to take you through the process of removing one module and attaching another. If you're thinking of getting hold of one of these LG G5 turbo-boosters, the Cam Plus camera attachment costs around £70/$70 and the Hi-Fi Plus one around £150/$229.

The Cam Plus module is a grippier alternative to the phone's standard configuration (the one you get out of the box) offering more dedicated mechanical controls and a larger battery so you can go on snapping throughout the day.

The Hi-Fi Plus option is created in association with Bang and Olufsen, and provides improved sound for any noise coming out of your handset. It confusingly adds another headphone jack to the phone at the base, but that's your location to enable the improved sonics.

LG promises more of these modules in the near future, but the method of popping on your phone will remain the same - so let's see how easy it'll be.