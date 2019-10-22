The best Dell Black Friday 2019 deals in Australia: what to expect this year

Dell has been in the computing hardware business a long time and has some of the best laptops in the market today. And even though most of the better configurations might cost you an arm and a leg, it’s possible to find them at a more affordable price point, if you know where to look.

Shopping for a Dell laptop, however, could get a tad overwhelming if you aren’t entirely sure of what you’re after, given there are three different ranges to choose from.

The Inspiron line has entry- to mid-grade laptops while Dell’s flagship-level power comes from the XPS range.

Then there’s Alienware, a Dell company dedicated to making gaming laptops. Each comes with dedicated graphics chips and a beefy processor to provide the grunt needed to run most games.

Dell had some smashing deals during Black Friday last year and we're definitely going to see some more competitive discounts this year as well. That means that if you've been holding off on getting yourself a new computer, you've probably done the right thing by waiting.

If you’re uncertain as to which deal suits you best, TechRadar’s Australian team will do the hard work for you, finding the top Dell deals and collecting them in a single page.

When is Dell's Black Friday sale?

Black Friday in 2019 is a little later in the month than last year, with the actual day falling on November 29. Which means Cyber Monday is on December 2.

However, Dell will most likely not wait until the actual day to begin offering discounts. The laptop manufacturer has regular weekly sales anyway and, in the lead up to Black Friday, there will be some enticing offers. Once that pre-sale temptation ends, though, Dell is expected to have special offers marking down the prices of a variety of machines just for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you're keen on getting a Dell machine for less, then our advice would be to keep tabs on what's on offer in the lead up to Black Friday, but hold on to your money until you’re certain you’ve found the best deal.

How to get the best Dell deals on Black Friday/Cyber Monday

If you want to make the process of choosing the best machine easier, then read on and we’ll guide you through the decision-making process.

Know what you want before Black Friday

Draw up a list of what you want from your laptop before the Black Friday sales begin, and take note of any Dell models that have caught your eye. This means your deal-hunting can be narrowed down and more successful, not to mention quicker.

This will also help to stop you blowing cash on impulse buys which you may regret later, especially if a deal for something you actually do want crops up on a later date, and you've already blown your budget.

Sizing things up

If you’ve decided on a Dell machine, the first thing you need to do is consider the size of the device you want. Dell has laptops with 13-inch, 14-inch, 15-inch and 17-inch screens.

Smaller notebooks are not only more portable, but are often cheaper as well. Larger devices, on the other hand, offer more screen real estate and, with the increase in space under the hood, you’re likely to find more powerful components alongside a bigger battery.

Then there’s the weight consideration. If you need to carry your laptop around for work a lot, you’ll want to opt for a lightweight, compact notebook that weighs less than 2kg (ideally less than 1.5kg).

If it’s a desktop PC you’re after, consider the space you can spare in the room you’re planning to house it in. You can get 24-inch and 27-inch all-in-ones, saving you the need to get a separate PC tower.

Check the specs

Taking a long look at the configuration of the Dell machine you covete before you buy can provide a clear idea of whether the deal is worth considering. If the specifications point to an old or low-power device, then the deal may not be as decent as you first thought.

On the other hand, if the specifications point towards a strong laptop that comes with features you'll seldom – if ever – use, then you may be better off saving your cash and searching elsewhere.

As far as performance is concerned, it’s important to consider the core parts of the machine – the processor (CPU), system memory, storage and, to a lesser extent, the graphics processor (GPU).

When it comes to the main processor, the most commonly found CPUs in Dell machines are those from Intel. While the latest 9th generation of the Intel Core i5 is a decently powerful model, the Core i7 is the most powerful choice in every case.

The average user won’t need the kind of oomph the Core i7 offers unless you're deep into gaming, video editing or other heavy-duty tasks. This makes the Core i5 the ideal mid-range option, although the entry-level Core i3 processor can give you an affordable machine that you won’t use for anything too demanding than browsing the internet and drafting documents.

If Intel isn’t your only choice however, you could easily opt for an AMD APU (Accelerated Processing unit), which has a CPU and a GPU (graphics processor) on the same chip. A growing number of devices are coming with AMD hardware, which gives you more options and can generally be found for cheaper than Intel-toting laptops while offering similar levels of performance.

Memory matters

The next piece to mull over is system memory, or RAM. These days most Dell machines come with a minimum of 8GB of RAM, which far better than the 4GB we used to get as an entry point. That's actually plenty of system memory to handle some amount gaming and video editing, with Windows 10 running pretty smoothly on these devices.

If you're planning on getting a machine that needs some serious grunt under the hood, you're likely looking at a device that comes with 16GB of memory.

Sometimes, the speed of the RAM is denoted in MHz, but don’t fret about that too much; it’s the amount of RAM that’s more important than speed in terms of performance.

Storage selection

You’ll find that most Dell notebooks today use an SSD (solid-state drive) for storage. SSDs offer more reliable performance and you’ll find that apps and programs will load very quickly.

Cheaper models are more likely to have eMMC drives and though these use flash memory just like an SSD, they’re considerably slower. eMMC is an effective way for laptop manufacturers to cut corners and costs, which is exactly why you’ll often find it in budget laptops.

Traditional hard drives (which you’ll often find referred to as an HDD or hard disk drive) are the slowest medium of storage. Their strength lies in the fact that they usually have far bigger capacity – you can find storage of up to 2TB even in budget hardware.

A speed in RPM may be quoted with a hard drive, and the faster ones run at 7200 RPM, with slower drives pitched at 5400 RPM. The latter may be rather sluggish but, once again, bear in mind that as with SSDs, performance will vary across individual drives.

Reviews are your friend here, so don’t be afraid to Google a particular model and look for an evaluation or two (or you can check out TechRadar’s review section ).

Graphics and display

Most Dell laptops will have integrated graphics, meaning the GPU is built into the CPU and you’ll usually find that performance is pretty limited as a result. Integrated graphics – referred to as Intel HD Graphics, or Intel Iris, when it comes to Intel processors – is more for the casual gamer, but nothing more than that. For anyone who wants to play more heavy-duty games, you’ll need a discrete GPU – a graphics solution that sits separate from the processor.

For example, the GeForce MX150 is Nvidia’s current (Pascal-based) entry-level mobile GPU, but you may find you need to fork out for something a little more powerful than that for really good performance, like the GeForce GTX 1060. However, it’s worth noting that prices can soar quickly when it comes to powerful GPUs.

As far as screens are concerned, most mid-range laptops will offer a Full HD display as standard, which is a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

However, when you slide down the price spectrum towards more budget models, you’ll find there are plenty of machines which only offer a resolution of 1,366 x 768. Don’t let this put you off, though. This resolution is perfectly fine, especially on smaller screens. Indeed, a lower resolution is often a benefit to a laptop with lower specs as it means there are fewer pixels for the CPU and graphics solution to shift, making things more likely to run smoothly.

This is something gamers might want to remember, too. Though a 4K screen looks and sounds like a great idea, it’ll take a serious toll on your machine’s core components and sometimes it’s worth sacrificing a bit of image quality for a smoother frame rate.

4K displays will also drain your laptop battery faster and, given this is an area where gaming laptops already struggle, you may want to consider what you’re losing to gain 4K.

Keep the receipts

Make sure you keep hold of your receipts in case you're not happy with any of your purchases and want a refund – it's also worth checking the refund policy of websites before buying on Black Friday.

Some retailers may offer longer warranties than others, which could be a deciding factor when buying a laptop or MacBook on Black Friday. Most PC manufacturers offer a two-year warranty, but under Australian consumer law, you’ll typically be covered for three years.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales can get rather overwhelming. With numerous Dell products going on sale at the same time, we understand that it can also be time-consuming if you’re trying to locate a specific model.

That’s why you should visit TechRadar to ensure you get the best Dell Black Friday deals this year. We’ll keep an eye on the retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and highlight the very best savings on the best machines.