Best electric razors and beard trimmers 2019

Shaving can be an unpleasant experience if you buy the wrong tool for the job, and plenty of people choose to maintain a beard rather than deal with a raw or bleeding neck with stubborn stubble every week.

This guide should help you find the right tool. We're just getting into testing razors at TechRadar, so while our team hasn't tested each of the items on this “Best of” list yet, we have tried some. We’re analyzing the top-rated and most popular options today, and choosing which electric razors and trimmers will fit your needs based on different criteria: price, number of blades, attachments, waterproofing, shaving gel options, portability, cordlessness, ease of cleaning, performance and even smart features.

Whether you need to shave off that Movember mustache or maintain its perfect shape year-round, we have the best electric razors and beard trimmers available today.

Deals on Cyber Monday offer a great opportunity to save on electric razors, whether they’re already budget-priced or the kind your barber uses. You’ll find razors and trimmers sold on typical online retailers, department stores, electronic appliance stores, and most other sources of good deals. You can even cross-reference against the manufacturer’s product page, where they may be offering a holiday discount. Check back here as the week progresses, where our price-checker will show the current lowest price available for each razor or trimmer.

Some of these are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections takes into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Philips Norelco Shaver series 6000

A gently relentless razor

Strong but gentle shave

Shifting head for tough angles

Not waterproof

Okay battery life

If you have particularly sensitive skin and need a shaver that’s effective while still being gentle, Philips should be your brand of choice. The 6000 series of Philips Norelco shavers comes with 72 mini SkinProtect blades designed to capture hair without scraping your skin, placed in three ComfortGlide rings that can flex in different directions to make tricky neck angles easier. You can even run it at a lower speed to prevent irritation.

We like that it lets you shave with shaving gel for even more comfort, but we wish this pricey model was fully waterproof to make cleaning it easier, or that it had a slightly longer battery life between charges. Despite those drawbacks, we love the 5-minute quick charge feature and the LED indicator that shows if you need to charge it, clean it, or replace the head.

Philips Norelco Shaver series S9000 Prestige

A powerful, premium-priced rotary shaver

Waterproof

Anti-friction coating

Digital battery display

Expensive

We don’t like to think about how dirty our electric razors can get, clogged with hair, dead skin and our germs, and they’re generally pretty hard to clean. But the S9000 Prestige line of Philips Norelco shavers have a waterproof core, meaning you can scrub it clean at any time. And some models come with an automatic cleaning station that cleans and dries it while lubricating the “NanoTech” blades to keep them sharp.

If you’re willing to more than double the price of the 6000 series, the S9000 “Prestige” series gives you pretty much every feature you could want in a rotary-style electric razor. Its head rotates in 8 directions, it has a digital display with the remaining minutes displayed, a sensor that registers your beard length and adjusts its blades accordingly, three shaving speeds including a “Fast” mode, and an anti-friction coating on the rings to pamper your skin even more than before.

Panasonic Arc5

A powerful motor for a super-close shave

5 blades for 14,000 cpm

16-direction head

Affordable

45-minute battery

Not every daily shaver cares for the rotary blade model, compared to the more straightforward, multi-blade electric razor model, which offers less skin protection in favor of a closer shave. If you want a razor with straightforward power and efficacy, Panasonic’s Arc5 consistently rates as one of the most popular electric razors around. It has a 14,000 cuts-per-minute (cpm) linear motor powering its five blades—while most razors offer four or fewer.

Like the Philips Prestige, it has a waterproof frame, a sensor to detect beard length, a digital LCD battery display and a pivoting head; unlike the Prestige it only hits 45 minutes in battery life, but beats it in price and in its ability to pivot in 16 directions. If you trust your neck to handle just how effective the Arc5 is, it’s an easy electric razor for us to recommend.

Braun Series 7

For those hairs you just can't cut

Lifts and cuts flat hairs

5 speed settings

8-directional head can be fixed at an angle

Expensive

This razor offers 10,000 cpm using its four blade setup, and its eight-directional head can cut your hair as short as 0.05mm. The Braun Series 7 shows the benefits of this type of electric razor with its middle foil blade, which lifts up flat-lying hairs so that the other blades can slice them. It also supposedly uses “smart” tech to increase power when you’re shaving in difficult areas, but we’d need to test that ourselves. We do appreciate that you can lock the head in one direction so it doesn’t shift while you’re shaving at a tricky angle on your neck or head.

The rest of its specs match its competitors: a high price when it’s not on sale, a waterproof body and a 50-minute shaving time. It lacks the big battery display of some other razors, but has five different speed settings from “turbo” to “sensitive”, making it a good choice for our readers regardless of their feelings on comfort versus power.

Braun Series 9

Pay for the

Easy-to-grip handle

10-direction head with titanium coat

Top shaving performance

Very expensive

No speed settings

Braun considers this model a top-of-the-line upgrade on its other models, touting its titanium coating for extra-sharp shaving, 10-direction head and ergonomic handle. Interestingly, the differences between the 7 and 9 are smaller than you might expect. Both hit 10,000 cpm, the battery life is the same, and use four blades, and the 9 actually drops the 7’s speed settings. It does offer a second middle foil for lifting those pesky flattened hairs, and generally will offer you a better shave over a shorter time span, but you have to decide if these differences are worth adding $100 to an already high price.

Remington F5-5800

Effective shaving on a budget

Excellent price

60-minute battery with LED display

Cordless, pivotable body

Not as powerful or gentle a shave as premier models

Many of the premium shavers above price anywhere between $100-$300, and even their sale prices may be outside of your budget—or just a bit extravagant. The Remington F5-5800 foil shaver gives you the standard features you need: a cordless shaver with rotating, washable head (though not a waterproof body), a middle “intercept” blade for catching small hairs, 60 minutes of battery life with an LED display, and a detail trimmer. You won’t find a massive cpm or a particularly gentle set up, but it is popular for its price because it gets the job done.

Remington HC4250 Shortcut Pro

Head shavers’ favorite choice

Shave any part at any angle

2-in-1 head shaver and beard trimmer

Affordable

Short battery life

Whether you’re bald by choice, genetics or stress, you deserve better than to get your head sliced up by an electric razor designed for flat cheeks and necks. The Remington HC4250 Shortcut Pro offers a great option because of its circular rubber grip and extra-wide curved blade, both designed to easily shave your head at any angle.

It also comes with nine different-length combs for turning it into a beard trimmer, which gives it some versatility; it just may not be the best fit as a regular electric razor, so you may need a separate option for that. Also, while you can use it corded or cordless, the unfortunate 40-minute battery life means you may want to keep it plugged in. But we love that it's waterproof, which'll make it really easy to clean after shaving all over your body.

Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000

Endless options and battery life

5-hour battery life

23 accessories for any type of shave

Fully washable

Philips offers an impressively versatile package with its Multigroom 7000, which comes with 23 accessories. Along with the standard metal trimmer, you get a foil shaver, detail trimmer, a nose and ear trimmer, and 14 different trimming guards for hair, beard, stubble, body and eyebrows, along with a storage container and cleaning brush. Whatever you may need, you’ll get with the Multigroom.

More importantly, whichever setting you use, you’re getting a five-hour battery life, leaps and bounds above the competition. And its stainless steel DualCut blades get great reviews from consumers for its powerful finish, regardless of your chosen facial hair length. It's arguably the top trimmer on the market today.

Andis Professional T-Outliner

Your barber's weapon of choice

Pro-level performance

Affordably price point

Corded

Hot and bulky

If you asked your barber what shaver they use to shave you so cleanly and give your hair such satisfyingly sharp angles, odds are high they’ll tell you they use an Andis. Despite being a “pro” trimmer, it comes at a supremely affordable price for its effectiveness, compared to the more premium models.

There are admittedly some negatives to consider. It is corded, fairly large in your hand, and it reportedly runs hot and must be oiled to keep clean. Pro-quality shaves and fades require pro maintenance. But the various beard trimmer attachments will keep your beard at the length you like with ease. And even though its 7,200 cpm doesn’t match the top models, that number should be more than enough for most.

Wahl Lithium Ion Stainless Steel Groomer

Six-hour battery with auto cut-off at full charge

Compact body for travel

No battery indicator

With this trimmer, you get the best lithium battery available today. It lasts for a reported six hours, which should potentially give you weeks of quick trims before you have to recharge. And if you do need to recharge in a hurry, you can plug it in for just three minutes to have enough juice. Then, plug it in when you leave for work, and the green charging tech will cut off the charge when the battery is full, so you don’t hurt the battery life.

We’re focusing on the battery because, while Wahl says the motor and performance has improved for this model, we don’t have much concrete information on cpm or anything else. Allegedly, this model is nice and compact for travel, especially since you don’t need to bring the charger with you. Do keep in mind it should only be used for dry shaving, and doesn’t have a battery display.

Philips OneBlade Face & Body Hybrid

Simply, amazingly effective

Excellent trimming performance for sensitive skin

Waterproof, easy-to-angle body

Okay battery life

Blades must be regularly swapped



While shavers rely on multiple cross-cutting blades to catch tiny stubble, the OneBlade attaches one blade to a versatile handle and will effectively trim any length of hair. It will never shave as closely as the shavers above, but for those who like to shave every week or two, it’ll get you neat in minutes without being too rough on your skin.

The Face & Body model comes with a second blade for those that like to keep the rest of their body neat. Whichever model you pick, you’ll need to swap out the blade every four months to keep it sharp, a faster turnaround than most other trimmers. But the OneBlade will transform your mornings by making shaving that much more convenient and fast.

Wahl Lithium Ion Vacuum Trimmer

Keep your bathroom sink hair-free

Keeps your shaving area clean

Great battery life

Not as powerful as the non-vacuum Wahl model

Beard trimming may be less time-consuming than everyday shaving but it also makes much more of a mess. Wahl’s vacuum trimmer solves that issue deftly: its vacuum sucks up hair as you shave, and then once you’re finished you can make the opening wider (or smaller) as you clean your shaving area. It comes with a nose trimmer and guide combs, and you can check its impressive 90-minute battery life via the LED indicator.