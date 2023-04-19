Remington T-Series Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper review: a super-versatile package

The Remington T-Series Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper is so handy, in the sense that it comes with a broad range of attachments, and long battery life, in a travel-friendly package. It makes managing facial hair easy in theory – I just wish the actual cut was neater, and the adjustable stubble trimmer was smoother.

One-minute review

The Remington T-Series Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper seems to be aiming to be the ultimate "whatever you want do, you can do it" beard-care set. It comes with 11 different attachments to help you take care of your beard, and that's not including just using the trimmer bare for edge detail.

And it comes with a very smart-looking carry case, in which you can easily fit the razor, three or four attachments, plus the charger – perfect for travelling. And with a quoted five-hour battery life (which it lived up to in my testing), it's basically always ready to go.

With the attachments including 11 different lengths of trimming guide, plus a length-adjustable stubble trimmer, and a foil for a clean shave, basically everything is covered. You also get oil for the clippers in the set – Remington really went for it.

However, I found that the the trim itself just isn't that good. It left more stray longer hairs than the other razor I regularly use when using a longer trimming guide, and the adjustable stubble guide was a rough finish that made it feel rough to use – and it left hairs longer than the settings really should have.

I give the set points for versatility, no question, and it did trim my beard, no question – but if you don't need this many options, you can get a better, sharper trim of a mid-length beard from the likes of the Philips Series 5000 and other best beard trimmer brands which can come at a fraction of the cost that this Remington beard trimmer retails for.

Remington T-Series Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper review: Price & availability

List price: £89

Available in UK

Available in the UK for £89, the Remington T-Series Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper isn't at the budget of the razor scale, but considering the amount of stuff it comes with, I can't fault the price at all – especially since it's often available for less.

There are lots of good razors around this price from the likes of Philips and Braun, of course, but the Remington goes for quantity, and if we're talking purely value for what you get, it's an excellent price.

Price: 4.5/5

Remington T-Series Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper review: Specs

Price : £89

: £89 Cutting lengths: 0.4-25mm, plus foil

0.4-25mm, plus foil Waterproof: Yes

Yes Battery life (quoted): 5 hours

5 hours Charger type: Standard plus

Standard plus Other features: Travel lock, titanium blades

Remington T-Series Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper review: Design

Smart look and travel case

Easy to switch heads, and to clean

Rough finish on stubble trimmer

The Remington trimmer has a smart-looking all-black design with a matt finish that makes it easy to grip, even when it's wet. It's not got a large razor, but is still easy to grip securely even if you've got large hands. There's a button on the front to turn it on, with a locking switch just below for travel. Three light underneath indicate charge level.

The 10 of the 11 attachments go over the main clipper head, and they just slot on – place them over the head, slide back and they clip into place. Pop the forward to slide them off – easy. The longer attachments are all made of plastic.

To attach the foil head, you have to slide the clipper head out of place, which requires more force, but is still easy. Then slide the foil head in until it clicks. It's the same to switch back.

Being waterproof means you can jus rinse it to clean it, but it comes with a brush if you prefer to keep it dry for packing back into the travel case.

The travel case is a nice soft faux leather, and has enough space for the clippers, multiple attachments, plus the charger – it's great.

The nine different comb attachments range from a 0 (1.5mm) to an 8 (25mm). The adjustable stubble trimmer ranges from 0.5mm to 5mm.

I think it'd be flawlessly designed if it weren't for the fact that the adjustable stubble head has a rough finish to its comb teeth, meaning that it feels like hair is pulling when you use it, even though the trim seems to be clean. It didn't cause irritation on care skin it touched, but it certainly didn't feel as smooth as you'd hope.

Design: 4/5

Remington T-Series Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper review: Performance

Didn't trim hair consistently

Stubble trimmer left hair longer than expected

Great battery life

I've been using the Remington beard trimmer for around six months, trimming my beard between every two and five days. I use one of the combs for the bulk of the beard, and the adjustable stubble trimmer for my moustache, below my bottom lip, and to fade the bottom of my beard on my neck.

It certainly cuts hair – the problem is that I've just never been truly happy with my beard in the time using it. It doesn't seem to get all the hairs as consistently as other trimmers I've used, leaving this looking a little unruly even after a trim. I'd often follow up with scissors to catch notable strays, and I don't really want to be doing that. I also found that generally I wasn't keeping as neat an overall shape to my beard from using the Remington – probably a result of this, where the fact that some hairs are getting missed every trim means it gets more chaotic over time.

And with the stubble trimmer, it simply wasn't cutting as short (or, again, as cleanly and neatly) as the settings I'd chosen should result in. My moustache might have been generally under control when using the Remington, but it was never truly tidy. The same goes for the beard on my neck – sure, I was keeping it from growing, but a neat fade between beard and skin wasn't being achieved. More of an uneasy truce.

Despite the weird roughness of the stubble trimmer, it was never uncomfortable to use, though – even as someone with very sensitive skin, the foil didn't cause me discomfort.

Basically, it did the job of stopping the hair growing overall – but I think it fell far short of the promise of style and control. I switched to a Philips Series 5000 beard trimmer after my time with the Remington, and using the same length options as I'd been using on the Remington, it instantly adding the even finish and better shape than I'd been missing.

In terms of battery life, I was very happy with it – the five hours of quoted time seems about right to me, and that's enough to last a couple of months.

Performance: 2.5/5

Should you buy the Remington T-Series Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Remington T-Series Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper Attributes Notes Rating Price So many attachments! You can do it all. 4.5/5 Design Great to hold, great for travel – but a poor finish to the stubble trimmer. 4/5 Performance Does the job, but doesn't do it with style or consistency. Battery life is great. 2.5/5

Buy it if...

You want a great travel companion

A handy travel case, huge battery life, travel lock… this is made to travel, and does it well.

You want lots of options for hair or beard

11 attachments! From a close shave to an inch of length, you can do it all, and easily mix it up.

Don't buy it if...

You want a sharp, shaped beard

The lack of total consistency means you won't get a tidy and sculpted look, despite the plethora of options.

You want a totally smooth experience

Though it didn't actively irritate my skin, the less-than-smooth finish on the stubble trimmer made using it more of a chore than it should be.

How I tested the Remington T-Series Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper

I used the Remington T-Series Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper as my sole beard trimmer for six months

I trimmed my beard every two-to-five days

I've been using the Remington T-Series Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper at home, as my standard beard trimmer. I used it at home as part of my standard routine, and took it travelling for weeks away.

I've had a beard since 2020 (like many people), and usually trim it between every two and five days, so I kept my normal routine with the Remington.

First reviewed March 2023