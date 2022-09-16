Zebronics jumps into smart TV segment - Launches 55-inch WebOS-based model

Audio player loading…

Is the Indian smart TV segment so lucrative? Every one is launching new models and fresh names are jumping into the segment. The latest is Zebronics, the brand mostly known for IT, gaming peripherals and sound systems.

It has come out with a smart TV powered by webOS and with features like built-in Alexa, Dolby audio, ThinQ AI and more. The 55-inch TV, ZEB-55W2, has an Ultrabright 4K UHD display with HDR-10/HLG support, and is meant for movies/tv series and also gaming marathon.

Zebronics is also set to launch a series of smart TVs in various sizes, starting from 32-inch. It is also expanding the reach of its service centres by partnering with 500+ franchises for TVs alone, across 19000 PIN codes in the country.

But why is Zebronics getting into smart TV market?

(Image credit: Zebronics)

The ZEB-55W2 comes with 20W speakers, and users can also choose from the wide range of compatible Zebronics soundbar range. ZEB-55W2's ThinQ AI can elevate the TV viewing experience with artificial intelligence. ThinQ app on your smartphone can be used to watch smartphone content on the TV or just use the smartphone as TV remote. The remote with built-in voice can help browse the content conveniently, and also come with the Air Mouse. The TV comes with a built-in content store which lets you install apps like YouTube, Netflix, Prime video and more. It also has a plethora of connectivity options like HDMI, USB ports, Optical port etc. It also has dual band wifi along with wireless BT.

ZEB-55W2 is available at an introductory pricing of Rs 44,999 at all leading retail stores across India and can be also purchased from shop.zebronics.com

But why is Zebronics getting into a market that is already crowded with well-established big names? Zebronics co-founder and Director, Pradeep Doshi said: "we’ve had our success stories with our Soundbar categories and now we are venturing into the smart TV segment, giving a holistic home theater experience to the customers. It syncs with our motto to be a brand that provides ‘Premium for Masses’".