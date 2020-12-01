You can still save $130 on this super-tough Garmin Watch – if you move fast

You can grab the super-tough Garmin Instinct for just $169.99 in Garmin's extended Cyber Monday sale. That's a huge $130 saving on the usual retail price.

Garmin was very generous with its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year, undercutting Amazon left and right, and many of its best watches are still available at deeply discounted prices. The Garmin Instinct is one of our favorites thanks to its extremely tough design and huge battery life, which make it a great choice for multi-day outdoor adventures.

Outside the US? Scroll down for the best Garmin Instinct deals near you.

Hot Garmin deal Garmin Instinct: $299 $169.99 at Garmin (save $130)

The Garmin Instinct is one of the brand's toughest watches, offering solid battery life and advanced sports tracking features in a robust case designed to take the knocks of an active lifestyle. With this $130 discount, it's super affordable, too.View Deal

We don't know how long this fantastic deal will last, but we suspect it won't be around for long, so if you're interested you'd better snap it up while you can.

If you're not won over by the Instinct's rugged looks, there are also plenty of other excellent Garmin watches still on sale. We've rounded up the very best deals right here. Again, these offers are likely to end soon.

Garmin Forerunner 45S: $199 $149.99 at Garmin (save $50)

If you're a runner, you'll have a hard time finding a fitness tracker that serves you better than the Garmin Forerunner 45S. And, with a $50 discount, you'll have an easier time snagging one before your next run.

View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $349.99 $249.99 at Garmin (save $100)

Garmin's Vivoactive 4 offers premium fitness tracking and smartwatch functionality, and this $100 discount makes those features a lot easier to obtain.

View Deal

Garmin Venu: $349.99 $249.99 at Garmin (save $100)

While other smartwatches are lucky to last two days, the Garmin Venu can keep up with you for up to five days, tracking your workouts, playing music, and monitoring your health all the while. And this deal shaves $100 off.

View Deal

Garmin Vivofit Jr 3: $79.99 $59.99 at Garmin (save £20)

If you want help keeping the kids active, the Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 has you covered. This smart tracker sets goals for them and provides various activities. Plus, it has a one-year battery, so you don't need to worry about getting them to charge it regularly.

View Deal

If you're outside the US, here are the best Garmin Instinct deals near you.