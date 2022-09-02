You can soon chat with yourself on WhatsApp from linked devices

Audio player loading…

We all use WhatsApp for notetaking and reminders by chatting with ourselves. WhatsApp is taking notes (no pun intended) and is bringing such a feature officially soon.

WhatsApp is working on a function that lets you chat with yourself from a linked device. A report from WABetaInfo (opens in new tab) has revealed that WhatsApp is testing out this feature on beta release and is available for a select number of users.

If you don't know, you can chat with yourself by either creating a group with only you or by opening the wa.me/+91(your number) link on any browser. But the chats to yourself (not on the group) will not appear on your linked devices.

This new feature solves precisely this. On the WhatsApp Desktop beta version, you can see "You" as a contact if you search for a contact. And the tagline "Send messages to yourself".

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

This feature is now under testing and it is available for a select number of users on the WhatsApp Desktop app. You can try opening the WhatsApp Desktop app for yourself and check (if you're currently on WhatsApp Beta).

We are not sure when WhatsApp will be bringing this feature to the stable update, and WhatsApp is known to test multiple stuff like this. Recently WhatsApp has been caught testing calling support on smartwatches and the WhatsApp communities feature.

Would be great if this feature also arrives in WhatsApp on phones

One thing to note is that this feature does not allow you to chat with yourself from WhatsApp on the phone. It is right now only available on linked devices.

As we know, most people have a group with themselves on WhatsApp for chatting with themselves. And the number of users using the WhatsApp Desktop app or WhatsApp web.

So it is better and more useful for most users that this feature of chatting with self is available on phones themselves. It limits its use case if we need a linked device for using this feature. We hope that WhatsApp will bring this feature to phones, not just linked devices.