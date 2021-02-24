You can already save $50 when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 launches on March 1, but you can already score a discount when you pre-order through Best Buy - all thanks to a free $50 gift card included with the order.

Those who pre-order the impressive QLED Chromebook can therefore effectively grab it for just $649.99 (regular price $699). That MSRP is already far lower than that of its predecessor (though you will find the 2020 4K model on sale right now for $699 over the usual $999 price), which makes this extra saving all the more impressive.

That previous generation Chromebook deal is still a worthwhile investment, though. That 4K display is a rarity at this price point, and with a 256GB SSD under the hood, you're picking up double the storage over the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2's 128GB as well.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Chromebook deals in your region.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Chromebook deals

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 + $50 Best Buy Gift Card: $699 at Best Buy

Pre-order the brand new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, and Best Buy will throw in a free $50 gift card. That's a fantastic deal that effectively cuts the price of the new QLED touchscreen machine down to just $649. There's a 10th generation Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage inside here.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $999 $699 at Best Buy

You're getting a significant boost in specs by picking up this older Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. With an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, and a UHD 4K display, this is still a serious contender, and now that that $999 price tag is a thing of the past, this is proving to be a particularly popular offer.

View Deal

More Chromebook deals

If you're looking for the power of a Windows machine, we'd recommend checking out this week's best cheap laptop deals. However, for a bit of Apple flavor we're also rounding up all the latest MacBook deals, including some impressive cheap MacBook Pro prices and MacBook Air sales.