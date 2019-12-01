Yeehaa! Red Dead Redemption 2 is at its lowest price yet in this Cyber Monday deal

Still haven't picked up Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2? Then you're in luck, because the open-world western is now down to the lowest price we've seen to date thanks to some brilliant Cyber Monday deals.
Best Buy is offering Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox One and PS4 for just $24.99, saving you $35 on the original $59.99 RRP. This is the lowest price we have seen the game so far, with Black Friday offers hovering around the $30 mark. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Red Dead Redemption 2 prices in your region.)
To pick up one of the best games of 2018 for less than $25 is an absolute bargain, especially when you consider that you're getting at least 40 hours of gameplay and it includes Red Dead Online for free - where you can rack up even more game time.
Red Dead Redemption 2 | PS4 |
$40 $24.99 at Best Buy
Red Dead has been out for a year but it's still an essential console game to own. Usually we would see RDR2 well above $40 but Best Buy is offering it for just $25 - bargain.View Deal
Red Dead Redemption 2 | Xbox One |
$40 $24.99 at Best Buy
Got an Xbox One? Then you can get the same deal for the Xbox version of Red Dead Redemption 2 as well. Again, this is a game that usually sells for a lot more, so this is a real bargain from Best Buy.View Deal
Not in the US? Check out the best prices for Red Dead Redemption 2 in your region below:
