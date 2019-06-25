Xiaomi forays into personal grooming segment in India with Mi Beard Trimmer

After establishing itself as a major consumer electronics player in India, Xiaomi has started to scale up its catalog with ecosystem products. On Tuesday, the company forayed into the personal grooming sector with the announcement of Mi Beard Trimmer in India. The trimmer is made exclusively for India keeping in mind the needs of the Indian consumers with features like stainless-steel blades and 40 length settings, among others.

Mi Beard Trimmer price and availability

Xiaomi has priced the Mi Beard Trimmer at Rs 1,199 in India and it is already up for pre-order on Mi India store. The trimmer goes on sale starting 12 noon on June 27 at Mi India store, Amazon India and Mi Home stores across India.

Mi Beard Trimmer features

The Mi Beard Trimmer features 0.5mm self-sharpening stainless steel blades which offer 40 different length settings and comes with two detachable comb sizes. It can last for upto 90 minutes on a single charge and Xiaomi claims that charging it for 5 minutes will make for 10 minutes worth of usage.

Mi Beard Trimmer is also resistant to water for upto 1 meter for 30 minutes as it comes with an IPX7 certification. Interestingly, the trimmer supports power banks and can be charged via USB cable. There's a travel lock on the device which enables power saving mode which could come in handy when you're on the move.