Xbox Series X release delay unlikely as Microsoft gets supply chain 'back on rails'

The Xbox Series X is due for release in late 2020 but, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been rumors that the next Xbox's release date will be delayed. Fortunately, it looks like that may not be the case.

When asked in an interview with CNBC (via GamesRadar) if Microsoft will still be able to deliver products due to release in 2020, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said: "On the supply side we are getting back on rails".

It's welcome news as there have been concerns among fans and analysts that the next-gen console would be delayed – along with other upcoming Microsoft products such as the Surface Duo.

Much of Microsoft's production takes place in China which is the country that has been hit hardest by coronavirus. But with the outbreak starting to ease off in Asia, and manufacturers beginning to get up and running again, it seems like Microsoft may have avoided some big delays.

However, the company has still been hit financially by the pandemic. In a February update, Microsoft revealed that coronavirus has resulted in Windows OEM and Surface products being "more negatively impacted than previously anticipated" and the company not expecting to reach its Q3 financial guidance for this year.

“We have a great balance sheet, we are a very diverse business, we have a mix of annuity, non-annuity, that is also stronger than even the last time we even went into the financial crisis,” Nadella told CNBC, when asked about how the company is holding up amidst the pandemic. “I feel confident we’ll come out of this, frankly, pretty strong.”

It's not confirmed that we won't see the Xbox Series X delayed – but it certainly looks unlikely. Whether we will see Surface products being delayed also remains to be seen, as the company revealed in last month's update that "Personal Computing" products have been impacted.

What about a PS5 delay?

(Image credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock.com)

There was also speculation that the PS5 would be delayed, however a Sony PR recently told dutch outlet LetsGoDigital that the PS5's release date hasn't shifted as a result of the developing global situation.

While it looks like we will see both the PS5 and Xbox Series X arrive as scheduled in late 2020, it's worth noting that this is a developing situation and could change.