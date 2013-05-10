Mother's Day: 12 tech gifts for mom

Mother's Day is the the time to show your mom how grateful you are that she's put up with all your crap for so long, but it's not easy to find a good Mother's Day gift.

Everyone's mom is different, and while some might be satisfied with a card and brunch, others will want more. After all, she carried you for nine whole months - the least you can do is spend a couple hundred bucks on a thoughtful gift.

And while some moms are tech-savvy, some may have no clue. But that doesn't mean you can't make her day with the right gadget. You've just got to discover the perfect Mother's Day tech for her.

No matter what tech your mom is already into, there's bound to be a technologically advanced Mother's Day gift here that she'll appreciate. And even if she doesn't, at least it's the thought that counts.

1. Fitbit Flex wristband and Aria smart scale

Get it at: Fitbit.com (scale $129.99)

Taglines: "Outsmart your weight with Aria" / "Never stop moving with Fitbit Flex"

If your mom doesn't already have a Nike FuelBand, you might want to clue her in to this fitness gift combo from Fitbit. The scale will track her weight, body fat, and BMI, all the while connecting to her computer via Wi-Fi and uploading her stats and progress.

Whether your mom's obsessed with fitness or she's been trying to get into it, the Aria smart scale could be a great Mother Day tech gift.

Your mom can get fit with this combo

And the Flex wristband, much like the popular Nike FuelBand, is much more than a pedometer that will count your mom's footsteps. In addition to steps taken, it tracks calories burned, distance traveled, active minutes, and - get this - both hours slept and quality of sleep. It even acts as a silent alarm clock so she won't wake up your dad when she gets up early to go running. And naturally the two gadgets will work together.

Unfortunately, the Flex isn't out yet, though Fitbit is currently promising a Spring 2013 release date that should arrive any day.

2. BabyPing video baby monitor

Get it at: BabyPing ($199.99)

Tagline: "Whether home or away BabyPing keeps you connected to your baby"

New moms have always relied on baby monitors in this modern age, but the technology has come a long way. Static-filled walkie-talkies are a thing of the past, and now it's all about the video.

There are plenty of different choices when it comes to video baby monitors, but the BabyPing is one of the best - and more importantly, it's one of the easiest to set up, so even non-techy moms should be able to get into it.

The camera streams live to tablets and other gadgets

It's full of features, too, including night vision, audio filtering to keep background hiss down, two-way audio, built-in nursery rhymes and Wi-Fi connectivity to PCs and iOS devices (no Android, unfortunately, though there are plenty of alternative baby monitors for non-iOS-using moms).

3. Kindle Paperwhite

Get it at: Amazon ($119)

Tagline: "The world's most advanced e-reader"

Plenty of moms out there already have an e-reader, but there are plenty more who probably don't yet know what they've been missing.

There are several reasons a Kindle Paperwhite will make a perfect Mother's Day tech gift: it's affordable and it's easy on the eyes, and since it's the newest Kindle model, your mom will be able to brag to all her friends about it.

Your mom is missing out if she doesn't have an a-reader

The best part? She won't have to deal with all the book clutter she has lying around, since they'll all be digital.

4. Moxie showerhead and bluetooth speaker

Get it at: Amazon ($149.25)

Tagline: "It takes Moxie to shower out loud"

Moms have it hard. Whether their kids are 2, 12 or 40, it seems their job never ends. The shower may be one of the only places your mom gets to relax. And with the Moxie showerhead and built-in bluetooth speaker, she can do it while listening to her favorite Celine Dion or Phil Collins songs.