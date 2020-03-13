Working from home essentials: deals on laptops, monitors, headsets and more

Making the transition from the office to your home can be difficult, especially if you lack the tools to do your job efficiently. Luckily, Dell is currently holding its semi-annual sale, which includes fantastic deals on essentials to get you working from home in no time. For a limited time, you can save on a selection of laptops, monitors, headsets, and computer accessories.



Dell's top working from home deals include the all-new Inspiron 15 5000 laptop on sale for $373.49, the XPS 13 Laptop on sale for $971.09, and the Dell 27-inch monitor on sale for $153.54. If you're looking for computer accessory bargains, Dell has the Logitech Zone Wireless Headset on sale for $190.07 and the wireless keyboard and mouse combo on sale for $74.69.



You can save an extra 17% off on most of Dell's working from home essentials when you apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout. Shop more of Dell's working from home essential deals below and keep in mind all these offers ship for free.

Working from home deals:

Working from home laptop deals

Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop: $378.99 $207.49 at Dell

Get the Inspiron 11 3000 laptop on sale for $207.49 when you apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout. The 2-in-1 laptop packs an 11.6-inch HD touch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB SSD, and a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e processor.

New Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: $528.99 $373.49 at Dell

Dell has the all-new Inspiron 5000 laptop on sale for $372.49 when you apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout. The 15.6-inch laptop features AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.

Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $558.99 $414.99 at Dell

Dell has the all-new Inspiron 15 3000 laptop on sale for $414.99 when you apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout. The 15.6-inch laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,189.98 $971.09 at Dell

For a limited time, you can save an extra 17% off on the Dell XPS 13 laptop when you apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout. The 13.3-inch laptop features 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor.

Working from home monitor deals

Dell S2319H Monitor: $187.99 $118.68 at Dell

Get the Dell S2319H monitor on sale for $118.68 when you apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout. The monitor features a 23-inch Full HD display and features ultra-thin bezels and dual 3W built-in speakers.

Dell SE2719HR Monitor: $259.99 $153.54 at Dell

Apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout to get the Dell SE2719HR monitor on sale for $153.54. The 27-inch monitor features a wide 178°/178° viewing angle so colors stay accurate and consistent from every angle.

Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Ultrawide Monitor: $799 $599 at Dell

Save $200 on the Dell Curved Ultrawide monitor at Dell. This massive ultrawide monitor features a 34-inch 21:9 curved screen for an immersive, in-the-action viewing experience.

Working from home headset deals

Logitech Zone Wireless Noise Canceling Headset: $229 $190.07 at Dell

Get the Logitech Zone headset on sale for $190.07 when you apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout. Perfect for conference calls, the wireless headset features active noise cancellation and convenient on-ear controls.

Logitech Pro Personal Video Collaboration Kit: $ 399 $249 at Dell

The Logitech Pro Personal Video Collaboration Kit gets a $150 price cut at Dell. Perfect for at home conference calls, the wireless kit combines a Brio 4K webcam with the Zone wireless Bluetooth headset.

Working from home accessory deals

Dell Multi-Device Wireless Mouse: $59.99 $45.64 at Dell

Get the Dell wireless mouse on sale for $45.64 when you apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout. The sculpted mouse allows you to work seamlessly across your desktop, laptop and 2-in-1.

Dell Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $89.99 $74.69 at Dell

Apply the coupon code EXTRA17 at checkout to get the Dell wireless keyboard and mouse combo on sale for $74.69 at Dell. The multi-device combo includes two Bluetooth wireless connection methods that allow you to switch easily across your laptop, desktop or 2-in-1 with a click of a button.

