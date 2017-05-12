Windows Store getting Ubuntu, Fedora, and SUSE Linux

Microsoft made some important announcements at the Build Conference. Prominent among these was the fact that iTunes will be coming to the Windows Store at long last. Windows users can currently download and install iTunes from Apple’s official site, but the app was never available from the Windows Store before.

Keeping this in mind, this is a big change for the Windows platform. In addition to iTunes, Microsoft has also announced the inclusion of Fedora, SUSE Linux, and Ubuntu to the Windows Store, which are equally important inclusions keeping the developers in mind.

These apps will make their way to the Windows Store with the Windows 10 Creators Update, launching sometime in September this year. However, Microsoft is yet to announce specific dates for the arrival of these apps. Since Microsoft has only mentioned the arrival of these apps, we are yet to know what these apps will look like. But one can imagine that they will be in line with the Fluent Design language. Apps like Ubuntu, SUSE Linux, and Fedora will have the full suite of features, including command line options, allowing users to get the complete experience out of them.

It is important to note that Ubuntu is already available on the Windows Store for some users, and we're currently waiting for the rest to hit the Store. It makes sense that Microsoft would want to bring these apps to the Windows Store given that Windows 10 S is expected to be focused on education. With a dedicated Code Builder coming with Windows 10 S, the addition of other developer friendly tools will go a long way in enhancing user experience.