Windows 10 free upgrade is still alive and kicking in 2018

Microsoft’s offer to upgrade Windows 7 or Windows 8 to Windows 10 for free for users who need assistive technologies was supposed to run out at the end of 2017, and despite a loophole being open for a while, Microsoft has closed it.

The assistive technologies upgrade was meant for anyone who was going to use Windows 10’s accessibility features, and there was no verification process involved, so anyone was able to upgrade using this method (dubious moral issues aside).

Alternative route

Unfortunately it seems the other method of upgrading to windows 10 – using an existing Windows 7/8.1 product key to activate the installation of the new OS – has also been deactivated at the time of this writing.

Ultimately, Microsoft probably wasn’t too worried about closing these loopholes for a while, because having more Windows 10 users is obviously nothing but a good thing for the company.

Via Slashgear